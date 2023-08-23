‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ Star Oliver Anthony Says We’re on ‘Brink of Next World War’ in New Song and Video

Oliver Anthony, the Virginia musician who recently skyrocketed to viral fame seemingly overnight after the release of his "Rich Men North of Richmond" video, has released a new song.

The tune, titled "I Want To Go Home," sheds light on today's chaos in the world with Anthony saying we're on the "brink of the next world war."

"If it weren't for my old dogs and the good Lord/ They’d have me strung up in the psych ward/ 'Cause every day livin' in this new world/ Is one too many days to me," Anthony sings in the first verse. "Son, we’re on the brink of the next world war/ And I don't think nobody's prayin' no more/ And I ain't sayin I know it for sure/ I'm just down on my knees/Beggin', Lord, take me home/ I wanna go home."

The music video ends with a Bible verse that reads, "For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?"

The budding star's "Rich Men North of Richmond" was just released a week ago, and has already unseated superstar and multiplatinum hitmaker Jason Aldean’s latest single, "Try That in a Small Town," as the No. 1 song Billboard's Hot 100.

In that song he alludes to wealth disparity ("I've been sellin' my soul/ Workin' all day/ Overtime hours for bullsh-- pay"), sex trafficking ("I wish politicians would look out for miners/ And not just minors on an island somewhere"), welfare distribution ("We got folks in the street/ Ain't got nothin' to eat/ And the obese milkin' welfare"), inflation ("Your dollar ain't sh-- and it's taxed to no end), and male depression ("Young men are puttin' themselves six feet in the ground/ 'Cause all this damn country does is keep on kickin' them down").

On Sunday, Anthony performed the song live for the first time in Currituck, North Carolina.

A proud Anthony posted his full performance on Rumble, telling fans, "We filled 25 acres with cars and an entire venue of amazing people. I wanted to share so you could all see it. I am still blown away. Thank you for everything. I will never let you down."

