‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ Star Oliver Anthony Says We’re on ‘Brink of Next World War’ in New Song and Video

Oliver Anthony, the Virginia musician who recently skyrocketed to viral fame seemingly overnight after the release of his "Rich Men North of Richmond" video, has released a new song.
The tune, titled "I Want To Go Home," sheds light on today's chaos in the world with Anthony saying we're on the "brink of the next world war."
"If it weren't for my old dogs and the good Lord/ They’d have me strung up in the psych ward/ 'Cause every day livin' in this new world/ Is one too many days to me," Anthony sings in the first verse. "Son, we’re on the brink of the next world war/ And I don't think nobody's prayin' no more/ And I ain't sayin I know it for sure/ I'm just down on my knees/Beggin', Lord, take me home/ I wanna go home."
The music video ends with a Bible verse that reads, "For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?"
The budding star's "Rich Men North of Richmond" was just released a week ago, and has already unseated superstar and multiplatinum hitmaker Jason Aldean’s latest single, "Try That in a Small Town," as the No. 1 song Billboard's Hot 100.
In that song he alludes to wealth disparity ("I've been sellin' my soul/ Workin' all day/ Overtime hours for bullsh-- pay"), sex trafficking ("I wish politicians would look out for miners/ And not just minors on an island somewhere"), welfare distribution ("We got folks in the street/ Ain't got nothin' to eat/ And the obese milkin' welfare"), inflation ("Your dollar ain't sh-- and it's taxed to no end), and male depression ("Young men are puttin' themselves six feet in the ground/ 'Cause all this damn country does is keep on kickin' them down").
- Oliver Anthony Clarifies Controversial ‘Welfare’ Lyric in ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’
- ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ Singer Oliver Anthony Slams Use of Song at Republican Debate: ‘I Wrote That Song About Those People’
- Oliver Anthony’s ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ Is the No. 1 Song in the U.S.
- ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ Sensation Oliver Anthony Joins Hard Rock Festival Lineup
- Who Is Oliver Anthony? What to Know About the ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ Viral Hitmaker
- ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ Singer Oliver Anthony Says America’s Diversity ‘Makes Us Strong,’ Angering Some Conservatives
On Sunday, Anthony performed the song live for the first time in Currituck, North Carolina.
A proud Anthony posted his full performance on Rumble, telling fans, "We filled 25 acres with cars and an entire venue of amazing people. I wanted to share so you could all see it. I am still blown away. Thank you for everything. I will never let you down."
- School Principal, Another Family Displaced After New Jersey Man Accused of Setting Fires Was Looking for Those Who Were ‘Cyber-Attacking’ Him: PoliceNews
- Watch: Deer With a Sweet Tooth Visits a Candy StoreNews
- Laughter Is the Best Medicine for Your Heart, Study FindsNews
- Experts Rip ‘Fatal Errors’ in Princeton Study Claiming Strip Clubs, Escorts Cut Sex Crimes 13%News
- Baby Bear Rescued After Getting Its Head Stuck in Plastic ContainerNews
- ‘It’s Alive and Wriggling:’ Doctor Freaks Out When Extracting Parasite Only Found in Pythons From Woman’s BrainNews
- Staged Video of Pinned-Down Russian Troops Outrages Pro-War BloggersNews
- Texas Governor’s Floating Border Barrier Sees Little Impact in Number of ArrivalsNews
- Drunk Couple Fell 33-Ft. From Medieval Wall Featured on ‘Game of Thrones,’ Woman Now in Medically-Induced ComaNews
- Guard Who Scared Off Dollar General Shooter Acted Like Black Panther Superhero: University PresidentNews
- Watch: Extreme Turbulence Hits Flight Traveling Through Major StormNews
- Florida Prisoner Charged With Killing Cellmate by Stabbing Him in Head With a PenNews