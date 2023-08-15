‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ Singer’s YouTube Favorites List Includes ‘Antisemitic’ and 9/11 Conspiracy Theories

Oliver Anthony, the singer behind the viral protest song "Rich Men North of Richmond," included videos espousing conspiracy theories about the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks that the Anti-Defamation League has labeled antisemitic as part of a list of favorites on his YouTube account.

The playlist titled "Videos that make your noggin get bigger" on Anthony's YouTube page includes three conspiracy theory videos out of 48 on the playlist.

Other videos are lectures and commentary from Jordan Peterson, the conservative psychologist; music from Luciano Pavarotti, George Strait and Hank Williams; and clips on a variety of other subjects, from philosophy to jungle survival and "The Billion Dollar Routine You Can Copy."

Two clips are news reports from Fox News and ABC News that aired within the year following the 9/11 attacks, alleging Israeli spies in the United States may have had advanced knowledge of the attacks.

The ABC report included information on the arrests of five Israeli men seen in New Jersey filming the attack on the World Trade Center and dancing afterwards. The FBI has said, however, that the men had no connection to the attacks and Israel denied spying on the US at the time.

"Variations of this theory have circulated since 2001 and assert that the Mossad, the Israeli intelligence agency, was behind the 9/11 attacks," a 2021 report by the Anti-Defamation League says.

"The most common 'proof' cited is the false claim that five Israeli Mossad agents were arrested on 9/11 by police who observed them filming and celebrating the attack."

A third video on the list is an episode of the PBD Podcast, featuring guest Richard Gage, an architect and conspiracy theorist who founded the Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth, a group that promotes the theory 9/11 was an "inside job."

Discussion on the podcast focused on claims that the businessman who leased the World Trade Center were in on the attacks so they could receive millions in insurance money.

"The implication is that their inside knowledge of the complex allowed them to help the Mossad execute the plan," the ADL wrote in its report. "This conspiracy theory incorporates the antisemitic trope of 'Jewish lightning' and goes to the heart of the myth of the greedy Jew.

Oliver Anthony is currently topping the iTunes chart with his folk protest song "Rich Men North of Richmond." RadioWV/YouTube

Anthony did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Messenger.

Another video on the playlist is from COVID vaccine skeptic Mike Mutzel discusses the alleged "adverse effects" of the vaccine, while another video recorded during a Joe Rogan podcast is titled "Former Pharmaceutical Rep Details How Oxycontin Took Over."

The playlist was last updated on Aug. 4 — four days before Anthony became a viral sensation after RadioWV posted a video of him singing his working-class anthem. As of Tuesday, the song had amassed more than 12.8 million views.

Lyrically, the song takes aim at the current state of the American government as Anthony touches on a number topical subjects, from wealth disparity to inflation, sex trafficking, welfare distribution and male depression.

The tune received quick praise from conservative voices such as Joe Rogan and Matt Walsh.

Anthony, who lives in a small Virginia town, has said though he doesn't identify as being on either the political left or right.

"I sit pretty dead center down the aisle on politics and always have," he explained in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel.

"I remember as a kid the conservatives wanting war and me not understanding that, and I remember a lot of the controversies when the left took office, and it seems like both sides serve the same master and that master is not someone of any good to the people of this country."

As of Tuesday, "Rich Men North of Richmond" sat at No. 1 on the iTunes Top 100 chart.