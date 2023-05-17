RI Senate Overwhelmingly Passes Bill To Give Schoolkids Free Breakfast and Lunch, 31-4

Rhode Island legislators want to make sure that for the state's schoolchildren, there will always be a free lunch.

The Rhode Island Senate voted 31-4 on Tuesday night to pass a bill that would provide no-cost breakfast and lunch for all public school students, regardless of family income, WPRI 12 News reported.

If approved by the state House, it could take effect on July 1, in time for the 2023-2024 school year.

The annual cost is estimated between $36 million and $40 million, funded in part by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National School Lunch Program.

More than 72,000 children now receive free or reduced-cost lunches under that program, which funds 69% of all school lunches, according to the Rhode Island Department of Education's website.

The Ocean State formerly offered all students free food under the federal Universal Free Lunch Program, launched in 2020 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But funding for the program ran out after the 2021-2022 school year and the state opposed paying to continue it, NBC 10 WJAR reported in August.

A supporter of the state Senate bill, Sen. Ana Quezada (D-Providence), said, "Feeding students provides better outcomes."

“If we can provide a better lunch for them, we can get a better-educated kid, and we pay today or we pay tomorrow, but one way or another we will end up paying for this," Quezada said.

One of the opponents, Senate Minority Leader Jessica de la Cruz (R-Burrville), countered that the plan "amounts to a new tax and it's unfair."

“Children from middle and low-income households already receive free lunch or discounted lunches," de la Cruz said.

"Under this bill, all taxpayers would be responsible for paying for the lunches of children whose parents have a reasonable income and are capable of providing meals for their children."

A spokesperson for Gov. Dan McKee, a Democrat, didn't immediately respond to an email from The Messenger asking if he would sign the bill into law.