Rhode Island to Install Giant ‘Stuffies’ Statues in Airports to Help Boost Tourism

Giant stuffed hard clam statues will soon be featured at four major American airports in an effort to boost tourism to Rhode Island.
The statues will depict a food dish known as "stuffies," which are "quahogs" stuffed with herbs, spices, and breadcrumbs. "Quahogs," hard clams, are the official state shellfish of Rhode Island.
Lance Industries is currently in the process of creating the giant "stuffies" statues, according to Rhode Island Commerce.
These giant "stuffies" statues are set to be placed at airports in Atlanta, Baltimore, Los Angeles, and Detroit, alongside a banner promoting tourism to the state and encouraging people to visit Rhode Island.
According to WPRI News, the statues were intended to be completed approximately two months ago. However, Rhode Island Commerce cites "production lead times" and "airport approval processes" as reasons for the delay.
In the meantime, Rhode Island Commerce has installed multiple Augmented Reality (AR) experiences at these four airports in lieu of the giant "stuffies" statues. Participants in the installed AR experiences reportedly have a chance to win a trip to Rhode Island.
So far, over 6,800 people have engaged with the AR installations, according to Rhode Island Commerce.
The giant "stuffies" statues are expected to be installed at the four airports later this year
