The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Rhode Island Politician Arrested After Allegedly Smoking Crack In His Car

    Cranston City Councilman Matthew Reilly could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

    Published |Updated
    Chris Harris
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    There was a reason why Councilman Matthew Reilly missed the Cranston City Council's budget meeting this week — he was behind bars.

    Online records confirm that Reilly, 41, was arrested just before 11:30 a.m. Monday.

    Arrest documents obtained by WPRI claim someone flagged down a police officer about a man who appeared to be choking in his parked car.

    According to the arrest report, a patrol officer pulled up alongside Reilly's vehicle and thought he was having "a medical episode."

    Read More

    The officer recognized Reilly, who has serves in the Cranston, R.I., government. The officer also reported a glass pipe and lighter in Reilly's hands.

    Reilly "appeared to be sleeping or unconscious while having difficulty breathing." When Reilly was awoken, he appeared "disoriented," the arrest report said.

    A "white, rock-like substance" recovered from the car apparently tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl.

    According to WJAR, Reilly has yet to resign as a member of the Cranston City Council. He has, however, resigned as the chair of the Cranston Republicans.

    He was first elected to the council in 2020 and is running for re-election

    Reilly's arraignment is scheduled for June 15.

    The Messenger was unable to reach Reilly for comment Wednesday. It was unclear if he had retained an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.