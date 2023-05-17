There was a reason why Councilman Matthew Reilly missed the Cranston City Council's budget meeting this week — he was behind bars.

Online records confirm that Reilly, 41, was arrested just before 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Arrest documents obtained by WPRI claim someone flagged down a police officer about a man who appeared to be choking in his parked car.

According to the arrest report, a patrol officer pulled up alongside Reilly's vehicle and thought he was having "a medical episode."

The officer recognized Reilly, who has serves in the Cranston, R.I., government. The officer also reported a glass pipe and lighter in Reilly's hands.

Reilly "appeared to be sleeping or unconscious while having difficulty breathing." When Reilly was awoken, he appeared "disoriented," the arrest report said.

A "white, rock-like substance" recovered from the car apparently tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl.

According to WJAR, Reilly has yet to resign as a member of the Cranston City Council. He has, however, resigned as the chair of the Cranston Republicans.

He was first elected to the council in 2020 and is running for re-election

Reilly's arraignment is scheduled for June 15.

The Messenger was unable to reach Reilly for comment Wednesday. It was unclear if he had retained an attorney who could comment on his behalf.