Rhode Island Doctors Find Love and a Proposal on Hospital’s Helipad

Dr. Palmer Feibelman and Dr. Carolina Chiou have even considered the idea of a hospital wedding

Christopher Gavin
Dr. Palmer Feibelman and Dr. Carolina ChiouWJAR 10

In Rhode Island, an ophthalmologist showed he had an eye for romance.

Dr. Palmer Feibelman, a resident physician, recently proposed to his now-fiancée and fellow resident physician, Dr. Carolina Chiou, atop the helipad of Rhode Island Hospital— the place where their paths crossed and where they both work, according to local station WJAR.

“I love her so much there was no question I needed to do something big and exciting," Feibelman commented.

The duo told the news outlet that their meeting happened in the operating room the previous year. Every Wednesday, they work a shift together, even though Chiou mainly operates at Massachusetts Eye and Ear in Boston during the week.

Earlier this year, Feibelman decided he wanted to make a shared Wednesday memorable. He believed that the hospital, considering its significance in their love story, would be a fitting backdrop for a proposal.

“I started looking for places around the hospital that would be the most romantic place in the hospital which is very challenging," he shared with the station. "There’s a lot of nice places in the hospital, but not a place you’d think of being super romantic."

After discussing with his colleagues, Feibelman was given the suggestion to propose on the hospital's helipad, which provides breathtaking views of Providence. This was, however, contingent on the absence of medical emergencies.

“It was shocking how excited and willing to help everybody is when you tell them you’re getting engaged and you have a plan," Feibelman recalled. "Of all the people, I talked to my boss, I talked to her boss, I talked to the hospital, to the helicopter, and everybody was so happy to hop in and be a part and make it come true which was super exciting."

Under the guise of needing help on Aug. 2, Chiou was led to the helipad, unsuspecting of the events about to unfold.

“I had no idea, zero percent idea," Chiou remarked. “I’m texting him in the meantime being like, 'Well why aren’t you trying to help?'"

Feibelman added, “I was on the roof, nervously pacing around."

The heartfelt moment Chiou stepped onto the rooftop, with Feibelman awaiting her, was captured on video. As the footage shows, Feibelman knelt down, making his proposal.

“I was really caught off guard but we are so sure about everything, I was just really happy," Chiou reflected. “I mean, we’ve kind of just known that we were going to spend the rest of our lives together."

The two shared with WJAR their plans to complete their medical training and tie the knot in the next few years. When pondering the idea of a hospital wedding, they laughed, suggesting "that's not a bad option."

"I couldn’t have been more happy," Feibelman said, reminiscing on the proposal moment.

"And now I have this beautiful fiancée, it makes it even better."

