RFK Jr. on JFK: ‘Beyond Reasonable Doubt’ CIA was Involved in Assassination

The nephew of former President John F. Kennedy said he believes there is "overwhelming" evidence his uncle was assassinated by the CIA, adding fuel to one of America's most popular conspiracy theories.

Robert Kennedy Jr., a prominent conspiracist and vaccine skeptic who is running for president as a Democrat, told a New York City radio host that "it's beyond a reasonable doubt at this point" that the CIA was involved in the 1963 assassination. He said the agency may have been motivated by JFK's refusal to send U.S. troops to Vietnam.

"He refused," Kennedy said. "He said that the job of the American presidency is to keep the nation out of war."

In the aftermath of the assassination, government investigators concluded that Lee Harvey Oswald was the sole gunman in the attack. A 1979 House investigation, meanwhile, suggested there was likely more than one shooter but didn't determine who else might have been responsible.

The public remains skeptical of the official narrative: One 2017 poll found that 61% of Americans believe there was more than one shooter, while just 33% believe that just one man was responsible.

Kennedy's own father, former Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, was assassinated while running as a leading candidate in the 1968 presidential election. Kennedy suggested his father may have also been killed by the CIA, although he said that theory lacks "the really strong documentary testimonial evidence that we have with my uncle."

Kennedy, an environmental lawyer by trade, is a long-shot candidate in the 2024 election. He has received criticism for suggesting a link between vaccines and autism as well as spreading misinformation related to the Covid vaccine.