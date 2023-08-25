RFK Jr. Intrigues Virginia Swing Voters Sick of the Status Quo

RICHMOND, Va. — The hook that seemed to lure many of the folks who gathered Wednesday night to hear long-shot Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. promote his economic agenda wasn’t policy or partisanship, but curiosity.

The low-key campaign stop attracted a few hundred locals from all over the map politically. There were folks who told The Messenger they’d switched from embattled former President Donald Trump to President Joe Biden between 2016 and 2020. And there were Republicans done with all the malicious name calling, as well as policy wonks with libertarian leanings.

“You’re not a bullsh---er!” one enthusiastic attendee yelled after Kennedy shared a story about being enticed to enter the race by a veteran pollster who showed him he had higher approval ratings than others angling for the Oval Office.

That hunger for a non-traditional candidate — albeit one that’s been embroiled in pandemic-related conspiracy theories and was recently accused of antisemitism — is overshadowed by a 2024 race that, for now, looks like it may wind up to be a rematch no one really wants.

Though he’s facing four wide-ranging indictments, Trump is still dominating the Republican field. And Biden, who some polls show holds a 50-point lead over Kennedy, is ignoring the controversial Democratic contender, for now.

They flocked from different ends of the political spectrum for reasons as varied as vaccine skepticism and despair over income inequality to register Palestinian support and discontent with the U.S. political system. But they shared a general distrust of government.

Along for the Ride

Launa Knox, a Chesterfield County resident who said she supported the insult-hurling Trump the last time around, is now keen on Kennedy’s non-confrontational nature.

“He's not picking a fight with anybody. He just stands for what he believes in and wants the best for all Americans,” the first-time political rally goer told The Messenger. Knox added that she’d hastily arranged for her husband to stay home with their kids so she could see Kennedy in person.

People lined up around the block to hear 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy discuss his economic agenda at a campaign event in downtown Richmond, Va., on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. Warren Rojas/The Messenger

“I’ve never done anything like this before,” Knox said as she waited in line. “But it’s very exciting.”

Dan Quattro, a local filmmaker who said he’s been following Kennedy since a January 2022 appearance where he railed against Covid-19 vaccine requirements, said he was psyched to catch up to the American political dynasty offshoot's campaign.

“He did a good speech there about medical tyranny,” the Richmond resident said of the last time he saw Kennedy speak in person. This time, Quattro said he was hoping to hear more about Kennedy’s plans to dismantle the “surveillance state,” “military-industrial complex” and other government ills.

He also praised Kennedy for paying attention to a quirky swing state whose junior senator, Tim Kaine, was the 2016 Democratic vice presidential nominee, went for Biden in 2020, but then elected GOP first-timer Glenn Youngkin as governor in 2021.

“I think he has a good chance to win over Virginians that are, for the most part, centrist,” Quattro predicted.

Richmond resident Ubay Altae told The Messenger he was on a mission: Getting Kennedy’s official response to an open letter that Libertarian Institute executive director Scott Horton published in late July challenging Kennedy to “find a way to stick up for the Palestinians.”

“I think he hits on every other issue eloquently, but I think there are some questions to be answered when it comes to that topic specifically,” Altae said of his desire to get Kennedy on the record about the polarizing Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Altae said he thought some of RFK Jr.'s arguments "maybe need rethinking.”

Altae said he wasn’t enthralled with either choice in the 2020 election. “Neither President Biden nor President Trump really spoke with an honest, open heart, so I didn't support either candidate,” he said.

And while he’s studying up on Kennedy, Altae said Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has also piqued his interest because he champions “beliefs that stand beyond two party establishments.”

Stacey Marks, an Henrico County resident who said she backed Trump in 2016 and then jumped to Biden in 2020, swung by the Kennedy rally on the way to the real highlight of her evening.

“We’re actually supposed to go see Jason Bonham. He’s playing around the corner in about two hours,” Marks, who dragged her husband, Michael, along for the side quest, told The Messenger of their political pit stop before grooving to the Led Zeppelin tribute band.

Stacey Marks confessed to not being totally aware of what Kennedy is all about — “I can tell you what his Wikipedia page says,” she quipped — but said she felt compelled to attend because none of the other candidates currently running appeal to her.

“The people out there right now are a joke,” she said.

Michael Marks wore a t-shirt commemorating the New York hardcore band "Sick of It All." He said the group's 1988 song “Politics” — a 45-second battlecry in which the Reagan-era rabble rousers rail against those who “cheat and lie” their way to the top and decry politicos who are “full of shit” — summed up his views on elected officials.

“That’s how I’ve felt before,” Marks told The Messenger.

Still, he was willing to see what Kennedy brings to the table. “Hopefully it is something different than the norm,” he said.

All in the Family

Shortly after taking the stage, Kennedy announced to the crowd that campaign staff had alerted him that all 400 name tags laid out for those who had RSVP’d ahead of time had been snatched up.

From there, the peculiar nephew of President John F. Kennedy and son of Robert F. Kennedy, both of whom were assassinated, traded on tales of the famous Catholic family's lore. His free-form speech was peppered with personal anecdotes about swapping skiing destination tips with the priest who would become Pope John Paul II, signing autographs as a pre-teen in war-torn Poland, and basking in the surreal joy of his uncle’s presidential inauguration in January 1961.

Kennedy also led the crowd into some of the darker corners of his mind, telling them that the trauma inflicted upon Americans by the Vietnam War, 9/11 and the pandemic were signs that the country was devolving into a “corporate kleptocracy” right before their very eyes.

As he spoke, the crowd — which was mostly composed of white, gray-haired Baby Boomers — followed his lead in denouncing investment firms BlackRock, State Street and Vanguard, companies Kennedy accused of “strip mining the wealth” from average Americans.

“They have so many ways of pillaging this country — of stealing from your bank account,” Kennedy said to cheers from the audience, charging the global financiers with profiteering off everything from skyrocketing home loans and green tax credits to the war in Ukraine.

If elected, Kennedy said the economic tweaks he’d make during his first 100 days as president included setting a flat 3% mortgage rate for everyday borrowers, selling tax-free bonds to boost education funding, and curbing corporations from snatching up residential real estate.

When one silver-haired gentleman asked about dismantling the Federal Reserve and providing Americans with a minimum universal benefit, the love fest took a sudden turn.

“F--- you! I work hard for what I’ve got,” a man on the other side of the room blurted out upon hearing the pitch for a monthly payment akin to the universal basic income Democratic hopeful Andrew Yang ran on in 2020.

While he stressed that he’s pro-union and supports a strong minimum wage, Kennedy said he couldn’t get behind a “minimum standard of living.”

After hearing him speak, Richmond resident Andrea Lewis said she was relieved she had attended the rally. She told The Messenger Kennedy was the only candidate she felt was being honest about the devastating toll of ongoing wars (“the lives lost, the destruction”) and the need to “bring back a true, well-regulated free market that works for the American people.”

While she declined to say how she voted in 2020, Lewis did admit to being captivated by what one former House Democratic lawmaker turned Fox News personality added to the conversation.

“I liked some of the things that Tulsi Gabbard was speaking about,” Lewis said. “But I was not really thrilled with my options in 2020.”