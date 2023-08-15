Reward Offered for Help Finding American Boy Kidnapped 20 Years Ago in Mexico City - The Messenger
Reward Offered for Help Finding American Boy Kidnapped 20 Years Ago in Mexico City

The FBI rendered a new age-enhanced photo of what he might look like today, which it hopes will help jumpstart the investigation

Nick Gallagher
Joshua Keshaba Sierra Garcia was kidnapped months before his second birthday.FBI

The FBI has issued a $20,000 reward for information related to the kidnapping of a young boy in Mexico City 20 years ago, with the hope of finding new evidence in the long-open case, the FBI announced.

Joshua Keshaba Sierra Garcia was set to be baptized on the morning of August 12, 2003 while in the care of relatives. The Los Angeles native, who was months short of his second birthday when he disappeared, would now be 21.

Garcia's 14-year-old cousin, who was acting as his babysitter, was murdered during the kidnapping.

Age-enhanced sketches and photos show what Garcia might look like today. Courtesy FBI.FBI

The kidnappers made several ransom requests, but Garcia's family was never able to determine his whereabouts. One kidnapper was captured by Mexican authorities and remains in prison.

The FBI rendered a new age-enhanced photo of what Garcia might look like today, which it hopes will help jumpstart the investigation.

“While many investigative steps have been taken to find Joshua over the years in both the United States and in Mexico, we have not given up hope that we can find him and determine what happened to him 20 years ago,” Donald Alway, the assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office, said in a press release.

As a child, Garcia had pierced ears, black hair, and brown eyes.

The FBI is collaborating with Mexican law enforcement on the investigation.

