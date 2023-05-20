The reverend mother of a cloistered monastery in Texas is suing a bishop and the Fort Worth Catholic Diocese for $1 million over allegations she violated her chastity vows with a priest, according to a report.

Reverend Mother Superior Teresa Agnes Gerlach sued Bishop Michael Olson and the diocese, claiming Olson overstepped his authority after he launched an investigation into her, the Fort Worth Star Telegram reported on Friday.

Gerlach filed the lawsuit with Sister Francis Therese on May 3 in Tarrant County district court, the newspaper said.

“Per canon law, he doesn’t have the authority to start an investigation or take any action. This is an independent religious organization which answers directly to the Pope,” Matthew Bobo, the attorney representing the nuns, told the Star Telegram.

Bobo said the allegations are “absolutely false and have no basis.”

Gerlach's lawsuit contends that only the pope has the authority to remove the nuns from the order.

The Sisters of Carmel, an order that began in 1562, are cloistered at a monastery in Arlington and spend much of their day in silent prayer, the report said.

A statement on the diocese's website said Olson initiated an "ecclesiastical" investigation into Gerlach in April after receiving a report that she sinned against the Sixth Commandment and violated her chastity vows with a priest outside the diocese.

The Sixth Commandment says: "Thou shall not commit adultery."

Sister Therese is the primary caregiver for Gerlach, who requires round-the-clock medical care, uses a feeding tube and is recovering from surgery last month.

"A local diocese cannot dismiss a nun or a monk from an order,” Bobo said. “This creates an emotional toll on their lives.”