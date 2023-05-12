Revered Native American Tribal Leader Honored With US Postal Stamp

A Native American chief who ensured basic human rights for indigenous people in the United States in a landmark lawsuit was honored Friday with his own US Postal Service stamp.

A portrait of Chief Standing Bear, of the Ponca tribe, will be featured on some 18 million stamps that was unveiled at a ceremony in Lincoln, Neb., Friday.

The portrait was drawn by illustrator Thomas Blackshear II and based on a photograph of the tribal leader from 1877, according to the Postal Service.

Chief Standing Bear is a revered Native American civil rights leader who was forced to leave his homeland in Nebraska and walk with about 700 other members of his tribe to Oklahoma in the 19th century.

When he and other members of the Ponca tried to return, they were arrested. Chief Standing Bear filed a lawsuit challenging his arrest, which led to a landmark decision in 1879 that granted Native Americans basic human rights under the law.

“We are finally able to tell his story of perseverance and how we as a tribe are resilient,” Candace Schmidt, chairwoman of the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska said about the stamp.

“It’s remarkable, that the story of Nebraska Native American civil rights leader Chief Standing Bear has progressed from a native man being considered a non-person by the U.S. Government in 1879, to today, being recognized by the Postal Service with a stamp honoring him as an American icon,” said Judi M. gaiashkibos, executive director of the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs.

Chief Standing Bear died in 1908 after beating the US government in court and winning back the Nebraska land for his tribe.

More than 100 members of the Ponca tribe died during the 600-mile relocation journey, including Chief Standing Bear’s son.