Revealed: 42-Second Jailhouse Phone Call Between Alex Murdaugh and Son Buster

Audio from a previously-unreleased prison call between convicted killer Alex Murdaugh and his son, Buster, is brief and appears strained.

The call was made at 5:38 p.m. May 16 from McCormick Correctional Institution in South Carolina.

Some of the audio, which was obtained through a Freedom of Information request, is unintelligible and Buster Murdaugh seems rushed and put off by the call, which lasts all of 42 seconds.

"Hey, Buddy," Murdaugh says enthusiastically to his son, following the usual pre-recorded disclaimer about prison calls being "subject to monitoring and recording."

Alex Murdaugh Credit: South Carolina Department of Corrections South Carolina Department of Corrections

"Hey, I don't have a whole lot of time," Buster replies. "I just boarded a ferry to go back to Hilton Head Island from Daufuskie (Island)."

Buster also sat for an interview with Fox Nation for a three-part documentary slated for this fall on the murders of his mother, Maggie Murdaugh, and 22-year-old brother, Paul.

Once an influential lawyer in South Carolina's low country, Murdaugh's world collapsed on June 7, 2021, when he said he returned to his family's hunting lodge on a sprawling estate in Islandton, S.C., to find the bodies of his wife and son, who'd been shot to death near dog kennels on the property.

He told authorities he'd been visiting his ailing mother at the time of the killings, but police later focused on Murdaugh as the prime suspect in the murders.

Alex Murdaugh was found guilty of their fatal 2021 shooting deaths in March.

"Yeah I know, I — I been trying to call — I was supposed to call you while you were with Jim, um, about this meeting," Murdaugh says — an apparent reference to his defense attorney, Jim Griffin. "But anyway. How about text him and let him know I'm trying to call him?"

"Mm-kay," says Buster in response.

The calls starts to cut out as Alex asks, "Did he talk to you about that — about the thing ... that I told him?"

"No, I can't really understand you either," Buster said.

"Alright, alright … I'm gone, um, I'm going to leave word with Jim and he'll be in touch with you," offers Murdaugh, before telling Buster, "I love you."

"Alright," says Buster, before quickly mumbling a barely audible, "Love you, too."

"Proud of you," adds Alex, to which Buster replies, "Thanks."

Then the call ends.

A day after he was convicted, Murdaugh was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.

While awaiting trial for more than 90 additional counts of financial crimes, Murdaugh's lawyers have filed to appeal the murder convictions.