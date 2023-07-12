Revealed: 42-Second Jailhouse Phone Call Between Alex Murdaugh and Son Buster
The call was apparently made moments after Buster filmed an interview for an upcoming Fox Nation documentary
Audio from a previously-unreleased prison call between convicted killer Alex Murdaugh and his son, Buster, is brief and appears strained.
The call was made at 5:38 p.m. May 16 from McCormick Correctional Institution in South Carolina.
Some of the audio, which was obtained through a Freedom of Information request, is unintelligible and Buster Murdaugh seems rushed and put off by the call, which lasts all of 42 seconds.
"Hey, Buddy," Murdaugh says enthusiastically to his son, following the usual pre-recorded disclaimer about prison calls being "subject to monitoring and recording."
- Buster Murdaugh’s ‘Love/Hate’ Relationship with Killer Dad Alex: What Was Really Behind That Jailhouse Call
- New Pictures Show Alex Murdaugh in His Cell, Shirtless, Lounging With an iPad
- EXCLUSIVE: Alex Murdaugh Writes Letters From Jail Insisting He Did Not Kill Wife and Son
- Alex Murdaugh, Serving 2 Life Terms for Murdering Wife and Son, ‘In Complete Despair’ Over What’s Next (Exclusive)
- Alex Murdaugh Accomplice Gets 7 Years in Prison for Helping Convicted Killer Steal $2M From Clients
"Hey, I don't have a whole lot of time," Buster replies. "I just boarded a ferry to go back to Hilton Head Island from Daufuskie (Island)."
Buster also sat for an interview with Fox Nation for a three-part documentary slated for this fall on the murders of his mother, Maggie Murdaugh, and 22-year-old brother, Paul.
Once an influential lawyer in South Carolina's low country, Murdaugh's world collapsed on June 7, 2021, when he said he returned to his family's hunting lodge on a sprawling estate in Islandton, S.C., to find the bodies of his wife and son, who'd been shot to death near dog kennels on the property.
He told authorities he'd been visiting his ailing mother at the time of the killings, but police later focused on Murdaugh as the prime suspect in the murders.
Alex Murdaugh was found guilty of their fatal 2021 shooting deaths in March.
"Yeah I know, I — I been trying to call — I was supposed to call you while you were with Jim, um, about this meeting," Murdaugh says — an apparent reference to his defense attorney, Jim Griffin. "But anyway. How about text him and let him know I'm trying to call him?"
"Mm-kay," says Buster in response.
The calls starts to cut out as Alex asks, "Did he talk to you about that — about the thing ... that I told him?"
"No, I can't really understand you either," Buster said.
"Alright, alright … I'm gone, um, I'm going to leave word with Jim and he'll be in touch with you," offers Murdaugh, before telling Buster, "I love you."
"Alright," says Buster, before quickly mumbling a barely audible, "Love you, too."
"Proud of you," adds Alex, to which Buster replies, "Thanks."
Then the call ends.
A day after he was convicted, Murdaugh was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.
While awaiting trial for more than 90 additional counts of financial crimes, Murdaugh's lawyers have filed to appeal the murder convictions.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Cannabis Company Tilray Buys Shock Top, 7 Other Beer and Beverage Brands from Anheuser-BuschBusiness
- Officials Warn To Stay Inside As Dangerous Stormy Weather Lashes Northern Europe, Killing 2News
- Massive Fire That Destroyed Church in New Jersey May Be Weather RelatedNews
- Even Frozen Antarctica Is Being Walloped By Climate Extremes, Scientists FindNews
- Potential Record Mega Millions Drawing Tuesday as Jackpot Rises to $1.55 BillionNews
- 1 Arrested After Knife Attack Outside British Museum in London Leaves Man WoundedNews
- Power Still Out for Hundreds of Thousands and Could Take Days to Restore After Fatal Major StormsNews
- O’Shae Sibley, a Gay Man Killed in NYC After Voguing to Beyoncé, Will Be Laid to Rest TodayNews
- Niger Strongmen Block Top US Diplomat From Seeing Detained PresidentNews
- Russian Strikes Kill 11 Civilians in Ukraine Over 24 Hours, Officials SayNews
- How Does Russia’s Embattled Defense Minister Still Have a Job?News
- New York City Doctor Charged With Sexually Assaulting Unconscious Patients and Filming ItNews