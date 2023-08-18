Retrial Date Uncertain for White Men Accused of Attempted Murder of Black FedEx Driver After Judge Declared Mistrial

After a Mississippi judge declared mistrial in the case against two white men accused of the attempted murder of a Black FedEx driver in Mississippi, the timing of a possible retrial remains in limbo.

The Lincoln County District Attorney's office confirmed to The Messenger on Friday it will again put to a jury the charges against Brandon Case and his father, Gregory Case—who allegedly chased and shot at D'Monterrio Gibson as he made a delivery in Brookhaven last year.

But complicating matters is whether prosecutors will be able to hold a new trial before District Attorney Dee Bates is due to retire in December.

FedEx driver D'Monterrio Gibson speaks at a news conference in Ridgeland, Miss., Feb. 10, 2022, about his experience where he alleges he was fired upon and chased by a white father and son while delivering packages on his route in Brookhaven, Miss. Gregory Charles Case and his son Brandon Case were charged with attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy and shooting into the vehicle. AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File

"If a new prosecutor comes in, he has to come up to speed," Carlos Moore, an attorney representing Gibson, tells The Messenger. "How long will it take him to come up to speed, besides running the new office and trying to learn this one particular file? Who knows when this will go to trial?"

Judge David Strong declared the mistrial on Thursday, a day after Brookhaven police Detective Vincent Fernando revealed at trial he had a videotaped statement that Gibson gave to police about his run-in with the two men, but that he had not turned over to defense attorneys or prosecutors.

Moore has alleged police intentionally mishandled the case, and that Fernando told a "blatant lie."

Bates, who did not return a request for comment Friday, told reporters Thursday he did not agree with Strong's decision to grant the defense's mistrial request, according to the Associated Press.

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi Darren LaMarca had no comment on the matter, a spokesperson said Friday.

If they are to bring a new trial this fall, prosecutors will have to contend with Strong's busy docket: A court official told the AP on Thursday a new trial is not expected before 2024 because the judge is booked through December, when Bates is slated to leave office.

Moore, however, hopes Strong will allow for a special setting so the jury could hear the case sometime in October, which he says prosecutors have told him could be a possibility.

"I know that there will be a retrial. I have no doubt about that," Moore says. "It's just a matter of time."

According to Kailyn Watts, a legal assistant for Bates, the timing of the new trial "depends on the trials that have already been set."

"Of course [Bates is] going to push to get it tried as soon as possible," she said Friday.

According to prosecutors, Gibson was driving a van with the Hertz logo on it the night of Jan. 24, 2022 and dropped off a package at a home on a dead-end road.

As he tried to leave, Gregory Case used a pickup truck to try to block Gibson and Brandon Case came out of the home with a gun, officials allege. When Gibson drove around the pickup truck, shots were fired, striking the truck and packages inside of it, prosecutors said.

A defense attorney for Gregory Case said his client saw the van outside his mother-in-law's home and went out to ask what the driver was doing but the driver did not stop.

The ongoing case has sparked allegations of racism in Brookhaven and comparisons to the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, the 25-year-old Black man who was shot and killed after he was chased by three white men as he went jogging through a Georgia neighborhood in 2020.

After Gibson's federal lawsuit was dismissed last week, Moore said he intends to file a civil lawsuit in state court this month, seeking $10 million in damages for Gibson.

He plans to name FedEx, the city of Brookhaven, the local police chief, Fernando, and the Cases as defendants, along with the employer of Gregory Case, who owned the vehicle allegedly used to chase Gibson that night, he said.