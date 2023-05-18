Retirees Becoming Climate Activists to Advocate for Their Grandchildren

Greta Thunberg made headlines across the world when she established School Strike for Climate – a movement of young people protesting climate change.

Now, a group of elderly activists in Toronto are following in her footsteps. According to Canadian news outlet, CBC, the senior citizens were enthusiastic participants in an April climate demonstration in opposition to Canadian banking giant RBC, which is heavily invested in the fossil fuel industry.

They were members of Seniors for Climate Action Now (SCAN), a group founded in response to young people’s calls for climate action. According to its website, SCAN aims to “inform and mobilize seniors in an effort to prevent more climate catastrophes.”

SCAN has three chapters across Canada and protests emphasize concerns for the future of members' grandchildren. According to CBC, many protesters march with photos of their grandchildren on signs.

SCAN is not alone in its efforts to bring climate activism to older generations. According to the New York Times, a group of seniors in Washington, D.C., calling themselves the Rocking Chair Rebellion, protested outside Chase and Wells Fargo banks, in March.

The New York Times reported that Ben Jealous, the president of the Sierra Club, emphasized the importance of seniors, while speaking at the protest.

“For the banks, this is a very worrisome signal,” Jealous said. “They can write off young people, they don’t see them as having a whole lot of money right now. They know these folks do.”