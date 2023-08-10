Retired Soldier Accused of Stealing Humvee, Crashing It into Army Headquarters - The Messenger
Retired Soldier Accused of Stealing Humvee, Crashing It into Army Headquarters

Although there were no reported injuries, the crash allegedly caused significant damage to the building

Nick Gallagher
A retired staff sergeant who allegedly stole a Humvee and crashed it into the headquarters of the Army's Third Infantry Division in Georgia could now face up to 20 years in prison, the U.S. Attorney's Office Southern District of Georgia announced Wednesday.

Treamon Dominic Lacy, 39, who served two tours in Afghanistan, allegedly took the Humvee from a pool of vehicles and rammed it through the front doors of the building, located inside Fort Stewart.

Officials said Lacy, who worked as a mechanic during his deployment, managed to access the facility because he is a former soldier. He served from 2002 to July 2013.

Lacy was charged with damage to government property and theft of government money, property, or records. His motivations for stealing and crashing the Humvee are unclear. The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident.

The crash occurred on July 10. There were no reported injuries.

Humvees are relatively easy to steal because most don't have keys, according to Military.com.

Earlier in July, authorities launched a search for a 15-foot-long Humvee that was reportedly taken from a National Guard armory in Santa Rosa, California. The suspect allegedly went on a joy ride with the vehicle, with drivers reporting they'd witnessed the Humvee weaving through traffic and speeding down the road.

