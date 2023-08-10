Retired Soldier Accused of Stealing Humvee, Crashing It into Army Headquarters
Although there were no reported injuries, the crash allegedly caused significant damage to the building
A retired staff sergeant who allegedly stole a Humvee and crashed it into the headquarters of the Army's Third Infantry Division in Georgia could now face up to 20 years in prison, the U.S. Attorney's Office Southern District of Georgia announced Wednesday.
Treamon Dominic Lacy, 39, who served two tours in Afghanistan, allegedly took the Humvee from a pool of vehicles and rammed it through the front doors of the building, located inside Fort Stewart.
Officials said Lacy, who worked as a mechanic during his deployment, managed to access the facility because he is a former soldier. He served from 2002 to July 2013.
Lacy was charged with damage to government property and theft of government money, property, or records. His motivations for stealing and crashing the Humvee are unclear. The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident.
The crash occurred on July 10. There were no reported injuries.
Humvees are relatively easy to steal because most don't have keys, according to Military.com.
Earlier in July, authorities launched a search for a 15-foot-long Humvee that was reportedly taken from a National Guard armory in Santa Rosa, California. The suspect allegedly went on a joy ride with the vehicle, with drivers reporting they'd witnessed the Humvee weaving through traffic and speeding down the road.
- Soldier Missing from Texas Base Believed to Have ‘Willfully’ Left the Army
- Army Soldier Killed in Vietnam Identified After 50 Years
- Army Asks For Help Finding Soldier Missing From Texas Base for Days
- Military Humvee Stolen From National Guard Base and Officials Say Someone is Driving it Around
- $22B High-Tech Army Goggles Leave Soldiers Queasy, Off-Target — Lawmakers Skeptical
- 18-Year-Old Japanese Army Trainee Shot Three Fellow Soldiers at Firing Range on Base
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Swastika Graffitied Over ‘Trump’ on Palm Beach Golf Course SignNews
- Inmate Escapes From Prison After Picnic Table Is Moved Next to Fence By Staff: ‘Lessons Learned’News
- Maui Wildfire Death Toll Climbs to at Least 67News
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’News
- Did Ex-Goldman CEO Blankfein Offer to Ride to the Troubled Firm’s Rescue? Well, NoNews