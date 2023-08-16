Retired Professor Accused of Stealing $45k Worth of Vintage Jewelry from Wealthy Friends - The Messenger
Retired Professor Accused of Stealing $45k Worth of Vintage Jewelry from Wealthy Friends

Lawrence Gray has a long history of stealing precious jewels

Carley Welch
This indictment is part of a growing list of allegations against Lawrence Gray.Curtis Means/Daily Mail via AP

Lawrence Gray, a retired political science professor, allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from members of Washington-elite social circles. 

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said Gray raked in over $45,000 from the rare, valuable items. He supposedly stole at least seven items including a pink sapphire brooch, a 19th-century gold watch, and diamond earrings. The 79-year-old allegedly consigned the pieces to a Manhattan auction house.

His attorneys said Gray turned himself into authorities Tuesday morning. Gray pleaded not guilty in Manhattan criminal court to grand larceny, grand possession of stolen property, and scheme to defraud. 

“The defendant allegedly repeatedly sold stolen jewelry in order to enrich himself,” District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement following the hearing.

Gray taught at John Cabot University in Rome and had access to the elite social circles during his marriage to the late Washington socialite Jacqueline Quillen. 

Repeat Offender

This indictment is part of a growing list of allegations against Gray. He’s also been accused of stealing from his late wife and her friends, according to a lawsuit filed by Quillen’s sons. 

The suit alleged Gray stole paintings, cash, and heirlooms from the boys’ late mother and her friends. According to The New York Post, the lawsuit has been closed due to “undisclosed terms.”

Quillen ended the relationship with Gray four months before her death. According to complaints acquired by The Daily Mail, Quillen had suspected Gray was stealing from her. She described Gray as having “no moral compass” and said she opened her safe containing her jewelry to find “12 items missing” worth over $70,000. 

Several months after the lawsuit was filed by Quillen’s sons, Gray was arrested in Rhode Island for stealing a diamond and sapphire brooch worth $32,000 at a wedding in Newport. 

Gray was released without bail on Tuesday on the condition he surrender his passport. His next court hearing will be Oct. 31. 

