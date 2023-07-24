Retired Pastor Charged in 50-Year-Old Murder of 8-Year-Old Girl: ‘David Zandstra Is a Monster’ - The Messenger
Retired Pastor Charged in 50-Year-Old Murder of 8-Year-Old Girl: ‘David Zandstra Is a Monster’

Authorities believe the suspect may be behind other crimes

Monique Merrill
David Zandstra and Gretchen HarringtonDelaware County District Attorney’s Office

An 83-year-old retired pastor from Georgia was arrested and charged in the case of a 1975 murder of an 8-year-old girl.

Gretchen Harrington was abducted and murdered nearly 50 years ago, and former pastor David Zandstra was arrested in connection to the crime on July 17 of this year, according to a release from the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office in Media, Pennsylvania.

“This heinous act left a family and a community forever changed,” District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said in a statement. “At long last, I can announce today that her killer — David Zandstra — has admitted to his crime. Justice has been a long time coming, but we are proud and grateful to finally be able to give the community an answer.”

Zandstra was charged with criminal homicide, murder of the first, second and third-degree, kidnapping of a minor and possession of an instrument of crime. 

Harrington was last seen the morning of Aug. 15, 1975, when she left her home to walk less than a mile to a summer Bible camp in Marple, Pennsylvania, where Zandstra was working as a pastor. According to authorities, Zendstra was responsible for transporting the summer camp children from one church campus to another.

Harrington did not appear at the second church campus that day, causing her father to contact police and report her disappearance. Two months later, her skeletal remains were found at Ridley Creek State Park, around 6 miles away from the Bible camp location.

Zandstra was first interviewed by police in October 1975, but “denied seeing the victim on the date of her abduction,” the district attorney’s office said.

The case then went cold until January of this year, when investigators spoke to a close friend of Zandstra’s daughter who said she was “awakened by the defendant groping her groin area” at a sleepover when she was 10-years-old, and that the daughter said Zandstra “did that sometimes,” according to Stollsteimer.

When investigators went to reinterview Zandstra, he reportedly initially denied having anything to do with Harrington’s disappearance but changed when allegations of his sexual misconduct to his daughter’s friend were brought up. 

According to Stollsteimer’s office, Zandstra “​​admitted to offering Gretchen a ride and taking her to a nearby wooded area” and reportedly said he hit her in the head with his fist when she refused to remove her clothing, and left her covered in the area after believing her to be dead.

“David Zandstra is a monster,” Stollsteimer said in a press conference Monday. “He is every parent’s worst nightmare. He killed that poor girl.”

Authorities believe Zandstra may be responsible for more crimes and are encouraging potential victims to come forward.

