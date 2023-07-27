Retired North Carolina Pastor Accused of Sexual Battery, Peeping at Farmers Market

Authorities arrested a retired North Carolina pastor accused of sexual battery and peeping on a victim in a bathroom stall at a farmers market.

According to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, 71-year-old Ivan Hugh-McDonald Peden has been charged with indecent liberties with a child, indecent exposure, sexual battery, and secret peeping.

He is being held on $50,000 bond.

It’s unclear if Peden entered a plea to the charges or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

According to authorities, the charges stem from a pair of alleged incidents at the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market in Colfax, N.C., on June 24 and July 14.

An anonymous adult victim told WGHP-TV Peden allegedly grabbed his chest and pinched him “so hard that it hurt several hours after” in the farmers market bathroom in June. The victim also said Peden was allegedly watching him above the stall as he used the restroom.

Citing court documents, the outlet reports the next month, Peden allegedly “exposed [his] penis for the purpose of arousing and gratifying the defendant's sexual desire” and “committed a lewd and lascivious act” against a 13-year-old.

According to WGHP, the suspect is a former pastor of the United Methodist Church, who previously served at Moores Chapel United Methodist Church from 1989 to 1992 and at First United Methodist Church in 1999.

From 1992 to 1999, he worked as an associate pastor at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church.

In a statement obtained by the outlet, spokesperson Melody Emerson said, in part, the church was “saddened to hear the news of the allegations.”

“His wife and children were members of our congregation and very active in the life of the church. We do not have any direct knowledge of the alleged incidents, but we extend prayers to all involved," the statement continued.

Peden has since been banned from the farmers market.

“We do not want to go into every specific detail about the security measures at the market, but we do have off-duty law enforcement officers at the market on weekends and market staff that routinely travel around the market buildings,” the market said in a statement, per the outlet.

“Because safety is a top priority for the market, we are continually evaluating what we are doing when it comes to public safety and make changes as necessary," the statement continued.

The market called it an “isolated incident” that was “dealt with quickly.”