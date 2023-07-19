Restaurant’s Annual College World Series Jello Shot Challenge Raises $142K for Local Food Banks 

The Louisiana State University baseball team won the College World Series last month in Omaha, Nebraska, and its fans won a big drinking contest at a local pizzeria.

Rocco’s Pizza and Cantina in Omaha held its annual jello shot challenge for fans of the eight teams that made this year’s CWS. The fans from LSU not only beat the previous record of 18,777 set by Ole Miss fans in 2022, they obliterated it. LSU fans slurped down 68,888 jello shots over the 11 days of the CWS.

The Tigers fan base raised close to $70,000 for a food bank back in Baton Rouge and helped fund another $47,000 in food relief for an Omaha food bank. The shots were $5 apiece.

The pizzeria only allows jello shots to be counted for the eight teams that made it to the College World Series. Wake Forest fans were a distant second with 7,628 shots, followed by Texas Christian University (7,070), Florida (4,136), Oral Roberts University (3,323), Tennessee (2,207), Stanford (912) and Virginia (872).

Rocco’s posted their check amounts to all nine entities on Tuesday that totaled $142,464 spread out over nine different food banks. The LSU Student Food Pantry received a whopping $68,888 for the drinking efforts of their baseball fans in Nebraska. Florida, which finished runner-up to the Tigers in the World Series, will receive $4,136 for the UF Field and Food Pantry.

Oral Roberts will receive a $3,323 check to the John 3:16 Mission and Wake Forest will receive $7,628 to their Campus Kitchen.

Rocco’s allotted $47,488 to the Food Bank for the Heartland, which is based in Omaha.

LSU fans typically flood Omaha every June for the CWS, even when their team isn’t in the event. The Tigers were No. 1 for about two-thirds of the regular season and needed to come from behind to defeat top-seeded Wake Forest twice in the semifinals before outlasting No. 2-seeded Florida in a best-of-3 series for the championship.

LSU then made history last week in becoming the only school in history to have teammates get selected No. 1 and No. 2 in the Major League Baseball Draft.

Pitcher Paul Skenes was drafted first overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates, and center fielder Dylan Crews was selected second by the Washington Nationals. LSU had 13 players drafted in total.