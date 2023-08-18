Restaurant Owner Making Soap Out of Leftover Grease to Help Fight Inflation

A restaurant owner in Maryland has added a new offering to his diners beyond the usual diner fare: soap.
Sam Delauter, owner of the Sunrise Diner in Ocean City, told Good Morning Maryland he started saving the leftover grease from his restaurant to make soap as a way to increase revenue and battle inflation.
Making soap from leftover grease is something of a family tradition, he said.
“This is something my great-grandmother actually did when we were growing up,” Delauter explained. “She would collect all her bacon grease and turn it into soap. She was alive during the Great Depression and back then I think you had to be really resourceful to get by.”
So when he was faced with rising food costs from inflation last year, the idea struck him as he was frying up 20 pounds of bacon.
“Inflation is through the roof – so I’m thinking of ways to offset a lot of these price increases and I think of my great-grandmother and just how she got through the Great Depression using the soap and I thought, ‘Maybe I can whether this economic crisis by doing the same thing,’” he said.
So, Delauter called up his grandfather and requested his great-grandmother’s soap recipe and set off to practice with test batches until he found the perfect recipe.
“I’ve been doing it ever since,” he said.
The process, Delauter said, is relatively simple. He collects the grease then filters and strains it multiple times until it’s clean of any remaining impurities and he’s left with lard.
Then, he mixes the lard with lye and essential oils and has a soap ready to be poured into forms and cut into bars. The product is called Bumble Soap.
“I always explain to people that lard soap is actually the best soap you can use for your skin,” he said.
By collecting and reusing the grease, the restaurant saves 900 pounds of foodwaste from ending up in the landfill, he said.
“People love how sustainable it is,” he said. The popularity of the product has left him unable to keep up with demand, but for Delauter, that’s a good thing.
