Restaurant Facing Legal Threat From Pornhub Over Logo Calls Potential Lawsuit Preposterous, Comical

The adult entertainment company says the eatery's white and yellow logo could 'misappropriate the goodwill of the Pornhub Trademarks,'

Published |Updated
Mark Moore
The parent company of Pornhub has sent a New York City restaurant a cease-and-desist over its use of a white and yellow logo.Gabe Ginsberg/Contributor/Getty Images

The parent company of adult entertainment giant Pornhub is threatening legal action against a German restaurant in New York City over their logo, according to reports.

MindGeek sent a cease-and-desist letter to Döner Haus last month claiming that the East Village eatery's white and yellow logo is too similar to Pornhub's, the New York Post reported.

"The same general look and feel" between the logos could "cause confusion" and "deceive the public" about the company, as well as “misappropriate the goodwill of the Pornhub Trademarks,” the letter sent July 17 says. 

Döner Haus' logo
Pornhub has sent a cease-and-desist letter to Döner Haus over its use of a white and yellow logo.Instagram

The restaurant, which opened in March, said the two businesses can't be any more different. 

“We remain mind-boggled as to why MindGeek decided to target us. … We are in two completely different business sectors and we see no way how we can be confused with them,” Pauline Phan, Döner Haus’ marketing manager, told the New York Post.

Phan told the Chelsea News that the MindGeek legal threat is "as comical as it is preposterous."

“Presumably when people want to indulge in ‘hardcore sex videos’ on Pornhub there is a chance that they get so confused by our logo that they end up buying a sandwich at our store instead," she said. 

No lawsuit has been filed yet, the New York Post reported, but Phan said the restaurant has hired a lawyer.

“We will try our very best to fight it,” she said.

