Restaurant Denies Involvement in DUI Crash That Killed Bride on Her Wedding Night

Aric Hutchinson is still recovering from the car crash that killed his bride, Samantha Miller, on their wedding night last month in South Carolina.

Attorneys representing the grieving widower filed a wrongful death lawsuit on May 17 against the alleged drunk driver involved in the accident, 25-year-old Jamie Komoroski, and several restaurants and bars where she may have been served alcohol.

The lawsuit names several South Carolina establishments that Komoroski allegedly visited before the crash, including her employer, a Taco Boy location in Folly Beach, owned by Folly Tacqueria, LLC.

In documents filed in Charleston County court, Hutchinson accuses the establishment of organizing an employee function where "alcoholic beverages would be purchased for, served to, and/or consumed by the employees attending" the event, which may have occurred at a local bar.

"The allegations just aren't true," a Taco Boy representative tells The Messenger of the claims in Hutchinson's suit. "We plan to do as much as possible to help bring closure to the family. It's such an awful tragedy."

Reached by The Messenger, the Taco Boy rep said the restaurant launched an investigation and can "confirm with absolute certainty" that Komoroski did not visit the restaurant the night of the incident.

They also maintain no "officially organized employee function around drinking" occurred in the hours before the accident.

"Miss Komoroski had been recently hired at Taco Boy and had trained for only two days prior to the accident," the representative said.

"She passed her background check and there were no red flags that would indicate ineligibility for employment. She has since been terminated."

"Our hearts are with the family and friends impacted by this tragedy," they continued. "Beyond the many visitors we receive, Folly Beach is a close-knit community of locals and businesses, and we share in the heartbreak of this senseless loss."

Three other establishments named in the lawsuit include Snapper Jacks, The Drop In, and The Crab Shack. Representatives for each did not immediately return requests for comment.

In a motion for bond filed on May 19, Komoroski's legal team said Komoroski "struggled with alcohol dependence, depression and anxiety" since college and had recently sought professional treatment.

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, has been charged with three counts of DUI involving death or serious bodily injury and reckless homicide.

While requesting her release, Komoroski's lawyers said she would enter a substance abuse and mental health rehabilitation facility with the support of her family.

They added that Komoroski also did not have a history of violent behavior and did not appear to be a danger to the community.

Hutchinson and Miller were riding in a golf cart when it was struck by a vehicle allegedly driven by Komoroski shortly after the couple left their Folly Beach wedding reception on April 28.

Police arrested Komoroski, who had a blood alcohol level three times higher than the legal limit, a report later revealed.