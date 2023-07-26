Restaurant Closes Outside Dining Area after ‘Vicious’ Seagulls Swoop in to Steal Customers’ Food

What gull.

Aggressive seagulls are making life so difficult for a South Boston restaurant by swooping in to steal customers' food that the eatery has had to put up yellow tape warning "please cover your food" and closed its outdoor seating.

“We’ve never seen it like this before. They swoop down and grab the food right as the person is putting it in their mouth. It’s crazy! They’re vicious,” an employee of Sullivan’s Castle Island told WCVB.

The seasonal restaurant—which specializes in New England favorites like lobster rolls and clam chowder, along with hot dogs and hamburgers—has a policy on seagull air raids.

"If you get attacked by a seagull and they take your food, we will remake your order for free," assistant general manager William Cummings told WBZ-TV.

But over the weekend, the seagulls pilfered so much food that the restaurant couldn't keep up between filling new orders and replacing the old ones.

"People will think it's extreme, but it's not," Cummings told the station. "They're vicious. It's really crazy."

"The [seagulls] will perch up on those poles right there, end up on the roof, and they are like fighter jets like boom, boom, boom and they will come in and take all the old people's food and all of the children's food," he said.

He said the restaurant is hoping the seagulls will take flight now that the outdoor dining area is closed, and can resume service next week free of the aerial attacks.

"It's like a turf war over here," Cummings said. "I mean we came here second, I guess. This is their territory. And they are trying to take it back clearly."