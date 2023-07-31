Respected Climate Scientist Said Global Warming Will ‘Hit the Fan in 20 Years’ — That Was 15 Years Ago
James Lovelock speculated that by the end of the century, humanity would need to live in the arctic
In 1965, the oil and gas giant Shell asked renowned climate scientist James Lovelock what the future might look like. He'd warned that by the year 2000, climate change would become the overriding geopolitical issue around the world.
By 2008, Lovelock had issued another dire warning: "Enjoy life while you can," he told The Guardian. "Because if you're lucky it's going to be 20 years before it hits the fan."
Humanity is now only five years short of that date and fast approaching other dates that Lovelock had issued predictions for, including 2040, the year he believed much of Europe would be transformed into a desert.
In 2006, he speculated that by the end of the century, billions of people will have died due to climate change and others would have to live in arctic regions in order to survive.
Even 15 years ago, Lovelock had resigned himself to the idea that there was little humans could do to prevent catastrophic climate change. He'd dismissed carbon offsetting, recycling, and reducing air travel as futile measures.
When asked whether windmills might help the environment, he replied: "You can cover the whole country with the blasted things, millions of them. Waste of time."
Instead, he said companies and individuals should donate to various indigenous groups who are fighting to preserve the natural habitats in which they live.
Lovelock, who worked for MI5 earlier in his career as the equivalent of a "real-life Q from James Bond," also promoted nuclear energy as the only viable alternative to help prevent environmental disaster.
The U.S. is set to begin delivering nuclear power to Georgia within the next few months, but because it cost billions of dollars, the "megaproject" may be the country's last large-scale nuclear energy initiative, according to the Financial Times.
Lovelock, who worked alone in a repurposed mill in Cornwall, England, before passing away at 103 last July, was well known in the climate science community for helping create a device that could locate holes in the ozone.
He was also among the first scientists to speculate that the earth was a large organism capable of regulating itself. Elements of that theory have now been folded into conventional climate science.
About 55% of Americans now believe they will see a "significant negative effect" from climate change in their lifetime, according to a July Quinnipiac poll.
- Top Climate Scientist Who Warned Congress Decades Ago Says ‘New Frontier’ Is Approaching
- UN: ‘The Era of Global Warming Has Ended; The Era of Global Boiling Has Arrived’
- Global Warming Likely to Breach Key Temperature Threshold in Next Five Years
- Malaria mosquitoes are moving quickly into new territory as climate warms
- Scientists Revive Worms after Being Frozen for 45,000 Years
