The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Residents Use Mattress to Safely Catch Black Bear Falling ‘Butt First’ from Tree

    The bear captivated the suburban Michigan neighborhood.

    Published |Updated
    Monique Merrill
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Michael Cummings/Getty Images

    On Mother's Day, a Traverse City, Michigan neighborhood welcomed an unexpected visitor: a 350-pound black bear, reports the Traverse City Record-Eagle.

    The bear had settled into a tree on the front lawn of a home near the city's waterfront area early Sunday morning. The sight attracted an audience of curious onlookers, prompting local police and Department of Natural Resources (DNR) biologists to respond to the scene.

    Officials managed to tranquilize the bear with four darts. In a community-spirited effort, a neighbor arranged mattresses beneath the tree to cushion the bear's impending descent. The bear landed safely, falling "butt first" onto a mattress around 1 p.m., as Angela Herban, a DNR wildlife technician, recounted to the Record-Eagle.

    Working together, police, firefighters, and conservation officers transferred the sedated bear into a trap for safe transport. They later released it approximately 50 to 60 miles away from the town, according to the Record-Eagle.

    Read More
    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.