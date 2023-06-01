3 Victims in Iowa Apartment Collapse Feared Dead as Building’s Dangerous History Emerges

Three residents of a collapsed Davenport, Iowa, apartment building remain unaccounted for and are feared dead beneath the rubble, city officials said Thursday.

The three men were identified as Branden Colvin, Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien. All three lived near the building’s west wall that fell apart Sunday.

"It is a recovery situation now," Davenport Police Chief Jeffery Bladel said. "With the [three] individuals, there is a high probability that they are in that collapsed space and all the information provided to us is that the space is not sustainable for life."

According to Davenport Mayor Mike Matson, the building – largely still standing – was still dangerous and still “shifting” on Thursday morning.

Officials have said they are evaluating how to demolish the rest of the structure. But Matson said there were still no details about when the demolition would take place as the city is focused on making sure it happens in a “dignified and respectful way.”

There’s a “strong possibility that this is a resting place,” he said. “There is no other focus for us.”

Details of the building’s condition before the collapse began to emerge Wednesday when the city released copies of resident complaints, violation notices, and structural engineering reports completed in recent months.

Two engineering reports were filed as the building underwent repairs to its brick facade in February, and a third was completed amid similar work on May 24, just days before the collapse.

All were compiled by Select Structural Engineeringering in Bettendorf, a firm hired by the building’s owner, Andrew Wold.

In the report filed last week, an engineer wrote, “There are several large patches of clay brick facade which are separating from the substrate" on the building's west-facing side.

"These large patches appear ready to fall imminently, which may create a safety hazard to cars or passersby," the report adds.

There were two former window openings on the building that were bricked over, and the clay brick facade "on and between these openings is bulging outward by several inches and looks poised to fall,” the report states.

"In anticipation of these areas falling, the brick façade above the windows should be secured," the report continues.

"This is to keep the entire face of the building from falling away when the bottom area(s) come loose."

A report filed in February said an area of the west exterior wall was “cracked and crumbling.”

"This engineer determined that this is not an imminent threat to the building or its residents, but structural repairs will be necessary," the report states.

The site passed inspections from the city throughout April and into early May. An inspection by the city last week was recorded as incomplete, as repairs were still underway.

Rich Oswald, the city's director of Development and Neighborhood Services, said Tuesday the reports stated the building was safe for residents to live in as the work was carried out.

Asked Thursday if people should have been living there, he said officials had “no cause to think they shouldn’t be.”

Oswald also responded to questions about why the city doesn’t have its own engineer to make inspections.

“A professional engineer is certified. They put their stamp on that – that’s their professional career to make those decisions,” he said.

“So an engineer’s report stamped by that engineer is a qualified report. They have state licensing. That’s their job.”