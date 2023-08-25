Residents of Second Louisiana Town Told To ‘Get Out Now’ Ahead of Raging Wildfire - The Messenger
Residents of Second Louisiana Town Told To ‘Get Out Now’ Ahead of Raging Wildfire

The state's largest blaze has already burned through 15,000 acres

Brinley Hineman
A southwestern Louisiana town has been ordered to evacuate in the path of what could be the state’s largest wildfire ever that has already consumed 15,000 acres. 

The entire town of Bancroft, an unincorporated community in Beauregard Parish, has been ordered to evacuate, according to the sheriff’s office.

Residents of nearby Merryville, with a population of 1,200 people, evacuated Thursday night as firefighters battled the blaze. 

“It is of utmost importance to get out now,” the sheriff’s office said. It's "important to get out now, but please do it safely," he added.

Wildfire risk has been unusually high this year because of the extreme heat and little rainfall. This month alone, there have been 441 wildfires in Louisiana, the Associated Press reported. 

State officials say the blaze is the largest they have ever seen, according to AP.

“This is unprecedented. We’ve never had to fight this many fires simultaneously and at this duration. We’re fighting between 25 and 30 [wildfires] today,” Mike Strain, the commissioner for Louisiana’s Department of Agriculture and Forestry, said during a news conference Friday.

Tiger Island Fire
Tiger Island FireLouisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry

The Tiger Island Fire in Beauregard Parish has already burned approximately 23 square miles. The parish, located in the southwest portion of the state, is home to about 36,500 residents, according to the latest U.S. Census.

Wildfire Aware, which tracks fires across the United States, showed more than half a dozen blazes in the state Friday evening. So far, the Tiger Island fire is 65% contained, authorities reported.

Authorities issued evacuation orders earlier Friday to residents living within two miles of the Marathon Petroleum Refinery in Garyville after the plant caught fire.

