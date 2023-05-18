Researchers Suggest Using Disposable Diapers in Housebuilding to Save Sand

A recent study from Japanese researchers at the University of Kitakyushu reveals that used disposable diapers could potentially serve as a sustainable substitute for sand in house construction.

The researchers mixed shredded diapers with conventional building materials in varying proportions and evaluated the strength of each blend. They discovered that up to 8% of the sand used in concrete could be replaced with disposable diapers, without compromising the structure's integrity.

"Many in the general public may not understand this," the researchers stated. "However, this material innovation presents considerable benefits in structural strength, cost-effectiveness, and environmental impact."

To ensure no negative health effects, the team proposed using sodium chloride to sterilize the disposable diapers before incorporating them into the concrete mix.

The Bio-based and Biodegradable Industries Association in the U.K. estimates that over 300,000 disposable diapers are discarded each minute. Moreover, 167 billion disposable diapers are produced annually, utilizing 248.5 million barrels of crude oil.

Commonly, disposable diapers contain non-recyclable materials like polyester, polyethylene, and polypropylene, according to The Guardian.

The study asserts that including diapers in building materials leaves a smaller carbon footprint compared to conventional diaper disposal methods like incineration and co-firing.

Interestingly, this is not the first time diapers have been included in construction. Last year in Wales, builders paved a road with over 100,000 used diapers, shredded into "fibrous grey pellets," reports The Washington Post.