Scientists are developing a new reference point for human genetic code far more reflective of mankind’s diversity than the long-used current model.

The “pangenome,” which is the focus of four studies published Wednesday between the scientific journals Nature and Nature Biotechnology, promises to eventually shed new light on genetic health issues and all for more customized medical treatments.

The pangenome thus far includes genetic information from 47 people around the globe. By contrast, the first sequencing of a complete human genome — an undertaking finished in 2022 after more than two decades of work — drew 70% of its information from one person, and the remaining 30% from approximately 20 other people, genomics expert and study author Benedict Paten of the University of California, Santa Cruz told the Associated Press.

While that latter look at the human genome proved a monumental scientific breakthrough, limitations on its diversity left it an incomplete picture. Through the pangenome, scientists are endeavoring to fill in some of those gaps.

“This is like going from black-and-white television to 1080p,” Keolu Fox, a genome scientist at the University of California, San Diego, told Nature.

By mid-2024, the researchers behind the pangenome aim to grow the number of sequences used for the project to 350.

Eventually, the broader look at the code could enhance the accuracy of genetic testing and yield medical treatments more uniquely tailored to people with varying genetic profiles.