    Researchers May Be Getting Closer to Solving Mystery of SIDS

    Some cases of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome appear linked to the brain's serotonin network, which is responsible for automatic processes like breathing.

    Published |Updated
    Nick Gallagher
    Oscar Wong/Getty Images

    Researchers have found that brain receptors responsible for helping babies gasp for air may be linked to some early infant deaths, giving scientists new clues into Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) — a condition in which newborns and infants die unexpectedly that has puzzled the medical community for decades.

    The study, published Thursday in the Journal of Neuropathology & Experimental Neurology, was conducted by researchers from Boston Children's Hospital and Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego who studied brain tissue from 58 infants who had died from the syndrome.

    They discovered that receptors that are part of the brain's serotonin network, which helps regulate automatic functions in the body like breathing, were altered in these samples compared with babies who had died from other causes.

    The researchers concluded that babies who die of SIDS may be unable to automatically wake up, even if they are having trouble breathing while asleep.

    

    Although SIDS is rare, it's considered the leading cause of post-neonatal infant death in the United States: In 2020, nearly 1,400 infants died of SIDS, according to the CDC. An additional 1,000 babies die of unknown causes not attributed to SIDS.

    Scientists have been trying to figure out the underlying cause of SIDS for decades, and the small sample size of brain tissue available to researchers makes studying the syndrome exceptionally difficult.

    "It's almost, from a scientific standpoint, courageous to attempt to even try to make a conclusion," Dr. José Otero, a neuropathologist at The Ohio State University College of Medicine, told NBC News.

    Researchers believe a combination of environmental and biological factors may play a role in the syndrome. The National Institutes of Health suggests placing babies to sleep on their backs, since those that sleep on their sides or stomachs are at higher risk. Babies should also also be put to sleep on a firm surface that's free of excess blankets and bedding, per the NIH.

    Babies that are unvaccinated, those who are fed formula, and those who were born prematurely also appear to be at higher risk, according to the NIH, although scientists remain unsure of the specific mechanisms that are responsible for these risk factors.

