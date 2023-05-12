Researchers Hopeful About Toddler Skin Patch for Peanut Allergies

The so-called “peanut patch” outperformed a placebo in “desensitizing children to peanuts and increasing the peanut dose that triggered allergic symptoms,” said the study, which was funded by French biopharmaceutical company DBV Technologies and published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.

An allergy to peanuts is one of the most common among children, and can be life threatening. There's currently "no approved treatment for peanut allergy" for children younger than 4 years of age, the study noted.

Dr. Matthew Greenhawt, the lead author of the study, who specializes in allergies and immunology at Children’s Hospital Colorado, said in a statement that the patch has the "potential to give new hope to toddlers and their families who currently have no approved treatment options and must instead rely on avoidance, which can severely impact quality of life.”

The trial of the "epicutaneous immunotherapy" involved 362 children from ages 1 to 3 who suffered from peanut allergies in eight countries, including the U.S., Canada and Australia. The children wore the Viaskin peanut patch containing 250 micrograms of peanut protein — about 1/1,000th of a peanut — or a placebo patch between their shoulder blades each day for a year.

Two-thirds of those who wore the peanut patch could tolerate a higher amount of peanut protein at the end of the year. A third of the placebo group were also able to tolerate higher amounts.

Children with severe peanut allergies were not included in the study because of safety concerns. Nearly all of the participants with the peanut patch experienced some “adverse events” during the trial, such as itching or swelling at the patch site.