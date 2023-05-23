Researchers Discover New Frog Species with ‘Groins of Fire’ in Amazon

The term "groin on fire" might not strike the average person as particularly pleasant. However, for researchers Germán Chávez and Wilmar Aznaran, it welcomed exciting scientific news.
While exploring the Amazonian lowlands of central Peru, the duo encountered an intriguing new frog species, as reported by CBS News.
In a blog post, Chávez said that the frog distinctly diverges from any analogous species. "The unique characteristics were apparent as soon as we laid our eyes on it," Chávez shared with CBS News. He expressed surprise that such a conspicuous, medium-sized, tree-dwelling frog had eluded other researchers.
The pair realized that this frog species was rather rare in the region when they could only locate two of its kind. To conduct a comprehensive study, they enlisted additional team members. Their investigation revealed that the frogs boast vivid orange patterns on their groins, thighs, and shanks. Chávez likened these markings to flames — an ironic similarity given the threats to its habitat.
As a result, they christened the species "Scinax pyringuinis," which translates to "groins of fire."
