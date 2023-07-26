Rescuers Forced to Save Woman Who Got Stuck on Cliff Trying to Retrieve Her Parrot - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Rescuers Forced to Save Woman Who Got Stuck on Cliff Trying to Retrieve Her Parrot

Rescue operation on Welsh cliffside was successful

Published |Updated
Tristan Balagtas
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Rescuers saved a woman who got herself stuck on a cliff in the U.K. trying to locate her missing parrot.

The Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Organization announced it came to the woman’s aid Monday on the cliffs of Glyder Fawr above Cwm Idwal in Wales.

“She was one of a group of parrot owners from Derbyshire walking in the area, they were flying their birds in Cwm Idwal when a peregrine falcon attacked them, causing one to fly off,” the organization’s Facebook post read.

The woman spotted her parrot on a high cliff and attempted to retrieve it.

Read More
Rescuers Forced to Save Woman Who Got Stuck on Mountain Trying to Locate Her Parrot
Rescuers Forced to Save Woman Who Got Stuck on Mountain Trying to Locate Her ParrotOgwen Valley Mountain Rescue Organisation

“Unfortunately the parrot decided freedom was great and flew back down to the group unassisted, leaving the owner and her second bird now stuck,” according to the post.

A rescue party climbed up to the cliff’s base and deployed a team member to help bring the woman down.

“On arrival at the casualty, Jeckyll, the second parrot, perched on her owners' rucksack, greeted our team member with a, ‘Hello!’ Once safely on belay, both parrot and owner were lowered to safe ground before being guided down off the mountain.”

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.