Rescuers Forced to Save Woman Who Got Stuck on Cliff Trying to Retrieve Her Parrot
Rescue operation on Welsh cliffside was successful
Rescuers saved a woman who got herself stuck on a cliff in the U.K. trying to locate her missing parrot.
The Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Organization announced it came to the woman’s aid Monday on the cliffs of Glyder Fawr above Cwm Idwal in Wales.
“She was one of a group of parrot owners from Derbyshire walking in the area, they were flying their birds in Cwm Idwal when a peregrine falcon attacked them, causing one to fly off,” the organization’s Facebook post read.
The woman spotted her parrot on a high cliff and attempted to retrieve it.
“Unfortunately the parrot decided freedom was great and flew back down to the group unassisted, leaving the owner and her second bird now stuck,” according to the post.
A rescue party climbed up to the cliff’s base and deployed a team member to help bring the woman down.
“On arrival at the casualty, Jeckyll, the second parrot, perched on her owners' rucksack, greeted our team member with a, ‘Hello!’ Once safely on belay, both parrot and owner were lowered to safe ground before being guided down off the mountain.”
