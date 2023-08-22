Rescuers Dangle From Choppers in Bid to Save Kids Trapped After Cable Car Wires Snap

Commandos tried to descend from a helicopter to a cable car stranded in high winds 900 feet above a ravine in northwest Pakistan as the nation was gripped by live pleas from help those trapped inside.

Six children and two adults were stranded mid-air when two cables snapped as they traversed a valley in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

"For God's sake, help us," one of the adults, who gave his name as Gulfraz, told the Geo News station live from inside the gondola.

Video posted by the Dawn newspaper showed a would-be rescuer dangling from a chopper alongside the cable car, just feet away from the six students aged 10 to 15 trapped inside.



The serviceman was then reeled back in to his helicopter overhead, and a second chopper approached.

People watch as an army soldier slings down from a helicopter during a rescue mission to recover students stuck in a chairlift in Pashto village of mountainous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, on August 22, 2023. Six children and two adults were suspended inside a cable car dangling over a deep valley in Pakistan for several hours on August 22, as a military helicopter hovered nearby. AFP via Getty Images

Downdraft from the military helicopters appeared to make the gondola less secure, even as the aircraft battled to stay above the stranded passengers.



“The television footage clearly shows the helicopter battling against strong winds, struggling to maintain a steady position,” Syed Jawad Ahmed, a former Pakistan army pilot, told Geo News.

The ordeal was taking its toll on the passengers. "One child has fainted due to heat and fear" after six hours of swaying in the wind, rescue official Shariq Riaz Khattak told Reuters.

Others were “standing here and crying," Gulfaraz said.

The drama began after 7 a.m. local time Tuesday when the six students and two others were midway to a local mountain school.

A local teacher told Dawn that 150 students traveled to school by cable car each day due to poor road infrastructure.

“There are no other arrangements,” he said. The cable car was installed eight years ago.