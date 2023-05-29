Rescue Efforts Underway After Apartment Collapses in Davenport, Iowa

Several people remain unaccounted for following a partial apartment building collapse in Davenport, Iowa.

The building is located at 324 Main Street in Davenport. The collapse was reported just before 5 p.m. local time on Sunday.

Davenport Mayor Mike Matsen called Sunday's collapse a "tragic event."

Officials said eight people have been rescued from the structure, which remains unstable.

Photo: RawAlerts/Twitter

Other residents walked out of the building.

Water and gas is leaking from all floors of the structure.

Matsen said police remain at the "active scene" and that rescue crews "will continue to work and evaluate, trying to find people and get them out."