Rescue Dog Credited with Saving Family From Houseboat Fire
A Virginia family is crediting a 'gentle giant' foster dog with saving them from possible injury or worse
A Virginia family is crediting a “gentle giant” foster dog with alerting them during a fire and saving their lives.
A fire in Portsmouth, Virginia, destroyed multiple boats at the Tidewater Yacht Marina while a family of five slept on their houseboat. It wasn't until they were awakened by Moose, a Great Pyrenees the family was fostering for a few days, that they knew something was amiss.
Christopher Cushna, 54, told The Messenger that Moose, whom his family was fostering as part of a Portsmouth Humane Society program called “Paws Around Portsmouth,” woke him and his daughter, Anya, around 7:30 a.m. Sunday. They spotted smoke billowing from a nearby boat.
“Things just happened so quickly,” he said. “It really could have been a disaster.”
The family escaped before their houseboat caught fire. Cushna credited Moose, whom he called “a gentle giant,” with alerting the family and making it possible for them to escape quickly. Otherwise, he said, the family would've likely had to jump into the river for safety.
Cushna said his family initially planned to keep Moose only for a few hours on Friday, but the family quickly fell in love with the pooch, so they extended Moose's visit.
Although the family lost everything, Cushna said he hopes Moose's story will shed light on shelter dogs in need of permanent homes. Moose, who was surrendered by a previous owner, has since been adopted.
“Moose is well loved,” Cushna said. “The family is making plans to visit Moose and reconnect.”
