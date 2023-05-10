Rescue Crew Uses Infrared Cameras to Find Missing Teen in Glacier National Park

A 19-year-old hiker missing in Montana's Glacier National Park was rescued by a helicopter team with the help of infrared cameras capable of spotting heat signatures through thick wilderness.
Matthew Read set out last Friday afternoon to hike the park's Huckleberry Lookout trail but slipped into a drainage area and found himself in chest-deep snow. He lost his water bottle, phone, and shoes, so decided to make his way down to lower altitudes.
Authorities launched a search in the nearly 1,600-square-mile park after his family reported they hadn't heard from him that weekend.
- Police Find Body of Boston Boy, 4, Who Went Missing on Mother’s Day
- Platypuses Reintroduced to National Park Decades After Disappearance
- ‘Experienced’ Hiker, 25, Missing in California’s Joshua Tree National Park
- Subway Power Cut to Rescue Chicken on Tracks
- Search-and-Rescue Team Finds 10 Hikers Missing in ‘Last Chance’ area using Apple SOS Feature
At higher altitudes, the flight crew spotted footprints, but as the snow melted further down the slope, it became more difficult to track Read.
A Two Bear Air Rescue team finally located the teen on Monday night with a new infrared camera system, hoisted him into their helicopter, and flew him to an ambulance. The National Park Service reported that he was in stable condition.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Father Dies After Accidentally Setting off Grandfather’s Old GrenadeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews
- New Law Could Make Standing, Walking on Roads Illegal in St. LouisNews
- Police Investigating Possible Poisoning of Russian Exiles at German ConferenceNews