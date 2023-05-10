Rescue Crew Uses Infrared Cameras to Find Missing Teen in Glacier National Park

A 19-year-old hiker missing in Montana's Glacier National Park was rescued by a helicopter team with the help of infrared cameras capable of spotting heat signatures through thick wilderness.

Matthew Read set out last Friday afternoon to hike the park's Huckleberry Lookout trail but slipped into a drainage area and found himself in chest-deep snow. He lost his water bottle, phone, and shoes, so decided to make his way down to lower altitudes.

Authorities launched a search in the nearly 1,600-square-mile park after his family reported they hadn't heard from him that weekend.

At higher altitudes, the flight crew spotted footprints, but as the snow melted further down the slope, it became more difficult to track Read.

A Two Bear Air Rescue team finally located the teen on Monday night with a new infrared camera system, hoisted him into their helicopter, and flew him to an ambulance. The National Park Service reported that he was in stable condition.