Republicans Condemn Biden’s Deal to Release Iranian-Americans

The Biden administration's surprise deal to have several Iranian Americans released from prison in Iran exposed deep partisan divides in Washington, with Republicans attacking the president Thursday for making concessions.

A leading GOP foreign policy voice on Capitol Hill, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said, "I am glad to have Americans released from Iranian prison. However, I fear the policy of paying a terrorist regime to release innocent Americans will just give us more terrorism."

Sen. Tom Cotton, a conservative firebrand and outspoken critic of the White House, went further.

"While we always welcome the release of American hostages — if they are in fact released after President Biden pays Iran $6 billion in ransom — this craven act of appeasement will only embolden the ayatollahs to take more hostages," Cotten said in a statement.

While Republicans attacked President Joe Biden's deal with Iran to release several Iranian nationals and billions in humanitarian funds in exchange for the freedom of five Iranian Americans, at least one Democrat defended the move.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee who frequently espouses diplomacy, applauded the White House, saying deals with hostile regimes include "tough tradeoffs."

"But we are America and we bring our people home," Murphy said on social media. "Period. Stop. Biden made the right call."

The junior senator from Connecticut also fired back at former Trump administration Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for his harsh criticism of Biden's decision, saying he's "not sure a 7 year old could have bungled Iran policy worse than Pompeo did."

Pompeo called the Biden prisoner swap a "terrible deal."

"Releasing $6 billion to the butchers in Tehran just so American hostages can go to a different type of prison is a terrible deal," Pompeo said on social media. "Iran shouldn't profit from holding Americans hostage."

"The last person who should give advice on Iran is Pompeo," Murphy said in response to Pompeo's social media post.

Iran agreed to move the five prisoners — Siamak Namazi, Emad Sharghi, Morad Tahbazinto and two more whose names were not released — into house arrest and out of a notorious prison in Tehran, according to the New York Times. They had been detained in the country on unsubstantiated claims of spying.

Siamak Namazi, one of the five wrongfully detained Iranian-Americans due to be freed under the deal Free The Namazis

But the exchange for the group's release from prison was a price too high for some Republicans.

Sen. Ted Budd, R-N.C., joined other Republicans, labeling the exchange a "dangerous deal for America."

"The Iranian regime now has more money to fund terrorism and it gives our enemies an incentive to kidnap more of our citizens," Budd said on social media.

Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., heaped on the criticism of Biden, saying "after his failed Afghanistan withdrawal, he kowtows to Iran."

The details of the agreement have not yet been publicly released. It was reported that once the prisoners are allowed to return to the U.S., the White House will move to release Iranian nationals imprisoned for violating American sanctions on the Middle Eastern country. The U.S. will also reportedly transfer around $6 billion in Iranian assets currently held in South Korea to an account at the central bank of Qatar.

Namazi has been held in Iran since 2015 and Morad Tahbaz and Emad Sharghi since 2018.

Murphy, a staunch Biden ally, said the $6 billion is not a "ransom" the U.S. is paying because it is Iran's money that was frozen. "It’s being released under U.S. supervision to pay for medicine and food for Iranian people in need," he said.