Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an Adult

A county in Southwest Virginia may soon require children under 18 to be accompanied by a parent or guardian while visiting a public library.

According to Cardinal News, residents in Botetourt County have recently filed multiple requests to get books they claim are sexually explicit removed from the local library system. Many of the books at the center of complaints have LGBTQ+ themes.

While the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors has frequently expressed its support for the library, during a July 31 meeting, Board Chair Donald "Mac" Scothorn proposed prohibiting anyone under 18 from visiting the county's library without adult supervision, the outlet reported.

At the meeting, Scothorn said he would share his suggestion with the Botetourt County Library Board of Trustees for further consideration.

Although no formal vote was taken, and the recommendation was not on the meeting's agenda, no board members expressed objections.

The library director, Julie Phillips, acknowledged the challenge of catering to diverse needs while avoiding taking sides in the cultural and political debate.

"Libraries are kind of stuck in the center of a political and cultural turf war," she told ABC affiliate WDBJ.

"We don't take sides," she added. "We listen to everyone, we try to make sure that we have materials that meet all those different needs."

Phillips explained that in order for a book in the library to be considered pornographic, it has to be "the entire work" and not "one picture" or "one paragraph."

"There are certainly materials in our collection that not everyone would feel comfortable with, but those same materials would help someone else," Phillips said of the books in the county's libraries.

Per Cardinal News, Scothorn's measure would impose the most restrictive visiting policy for young people in the state if it is enforced.

Currently, the library policy mandates supervision for children under 13. Scothorn's proposal would require adults to supervise anyone under 18, except for 16- and 17-year-olds, with written parental permission.

The outlet reported that library attendance policies for children and teens differ throughout the state, with other counties imposing different supervision requirements.