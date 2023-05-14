Turkey's presidential election is likely heading into a runoff between President Tayyip Erdogan and challenger Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.

according to reports, both candidates' camps are saying that neither side will have the votes to cross the necessary 50% threshold for a first round win.



Edrogan previously held a lead over Kılıçdaroğlu with 52.2% of the vote with 47% of votes tallied, but now with 89% reporting, Erdogan has fallen to 49.94% while still maintaining a lead.



Sunday's race marks the biggest challenge to President Erdogan's 20 year rule. Erdogan has faced criticism over his handling of the devastating February 6 earthquake as well as economic headaches.



Kılıçdaroğlu is the leader of the Republican People's Party (CHP) and represents a coalition of six opposition parties, marking the first time Turkey's divided opposition has united behind a single candidate.



The vote comes months after a deadly earthquake shook southeast Turkey, claiming over 51,000 lives in Turkey and Syria.



The run-off election is slated for May 28.

This is a developing story.







