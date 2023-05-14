The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation
    Turkey's presidential election is likely heading into a runoff between President Tayyip Erdogan and challenger Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.

    according to reports, both candidates' camps are saying that neither side will have the votes to cross the necessary 50% threshold for a first round win.

    Edrogan previously held a lead over Kılıçdaroğlu with 52.2% of the vote with 47% of votes tallied, but now with 89% reporting, Erdogan has fallen to 49.94% while still maintaining a lead.

    Sunday's race marks the biggest challenge to President Erdogan's 20 year rule. Erdogan has faced criticism over his handling of the devastating February 6 earthquake as well as economic headaches.

    Kılıçdaroğlu is the leader of the Republican People's Party (CHP) and represents a coalition of six opposition parties, marking the first time Turkey's divided opposition has united behind a single candidate.

    The vote comes months after a deadly earthquake shook southeast Turkey, claiming over 51,000 lives in Turkey and Syria.

    The run-off election is slated for May 28.

    This is a developing story. 

