Erdogan Likely Heading for Runoff in Turkey Presidential Election: Reports
Turkey's presidential election is likely heading into a runoff between President Tayyip Erdogan and challenger Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.
according to reports, both candidates' camps are saying that neither side will have the votes to cross the necessary 50% threshold for a first round win.
Edrogan previously held a lead over Kılıçdaroğlu with 52.2% of the vote with 47% of votes tallied, but now with 89% reporting, Erdogan has fallen to 49.94% while still maintaining a lead.
Sunday's race marks the biggest challenge to President Erdogan's 20 year rule. Erdogan has faced criticism over his handling of the devastating February 6 earthquake as well as economic headaches.
Kılıçdaroğlu is the leader of the Republican People's Party (CHP) and represents a coalition of six opposition parties, marking the first time Turkey's divided opposition has united behind a single candidate.
The vote comes months after a deadly earthquake shook southeast Turkey, claiming over 51,000 lives in Turkey and Syria.
The run-off election is slated for May 28.
This is a developing story.
- Why Turkey’s Erdogan fell short of victory – and why it matters
- Erdogan’s Knife-Edge Election Leaves Turks — and Rest of the West — Unclear About the Future
- What an Erdogan loss in Turkey’s presidential election would mean for the country and the world
- How Turkey is turning the war in Ukraine to its own advantage
- Vladimir Putin still has lots of friends: How Turkey, India and South Africa just gave him a boost
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Father Dies After Accidentally Setting off Grandfather’s Old GrenadeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews
- New Law Could Make Standing, Walking on Roads Illegal in St. LouisNews
- Police Investigating Possible Poisoning of Russian Exiles at German ConferenceNews