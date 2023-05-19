The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Report: Lessons Learned From Brutality of Russo-Ukrainian War

    "Every incident is going to be a mass-casualty incident,” said one of the report's authors.

    Published |Updated
    Alec Dent
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Viktor Fridshon/Global Images

    Medics in the United States military must learn from the harsh combat conditions experienced by soldiers in the war in Ukraine according to a new report.

    The report found that current body armor “will likely be insufficient” and medical evacuations will be difficult if not impossible thanks to the range of more advanced military weapons. Also, military medical staff will have to handle a greater number of injuries at once.

    The paper, published by the Journal of the American College of Surgeons, sayid another major takeaway: future wars are likely to result in mass casualties as many countries will soon be on par with U.S. technology.

    “Enemy forces did not have parity with the weaponry, capability, nor personnel of the United States and Allied forces,” the report says about the Global War on Terror. But potential future adversaries in combat, such as China or Russia, it points out, will have parity with the United States, “challeng[ing] battlefield medical care in many different ways.”

    Read More

    “If you look at what the next war is gonna be, every incident is going to be a mass-casualty incident,” Aaron Epstein, one of the authors of the report, told Defense One.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.