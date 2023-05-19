Report: Lessons Learned From Brutality of Russo-Ukrainian War

Medics in the United States military must learn from the harsh combat conditions experienced by soldiers in the war in Ukraine according to a new report.

The report found that current body armor “will likely be insufficient” and medical evacuations will be difficult if not impossible thanks to the range of more advanced military weapons. Also, military medical staff will have to handle a greater number of injuries at once.

The paper, published by the Journal of the American College of Surgeons, sayid another major takeaway: future wars are likely to result in mass casualties as many countries will soon be on par with U.S. technology.

“Enemy forces did not have parity with the weaponry, capability, nor personnel of the United States and Allied forces,” the report says about the Global War on Terror. But potential future adversaries in combat, such as China or Russia, it points out, will have parity with the United States, “challeng[ing] battlefield medical care in many different ways.”

“If you look at what the next war is gonna be, every incident is going to be a mass-casualty incident,” Aaron Epstein, one of the authors of the report, told Defense One.