Report: Lessons Learned From Brutality of Russo-Ukrainian War

Medics in the United States military must learn from the harsh combat conditions experienced by soldiers in the war in Ukraine according to a new report.
The report found that current body armor “will likely be insufficient” and medical evacuations will be difficult if not impossible thanks to the range of more advanced military weapons. Also, military medical staff will have to handle a greater number of injuries at once.
The paper, published by the Journal of the American College of Surgeons, sayid another major takeaway: future wars are likely to result in mass casualties as many countries will soon be on par with U.S. technology.
“Enemy forces did not have parity with the weaponry, capability, nor personnel of the United States and Allied forces,” the report says about the Global War on Terror. But potential future adversaries in combat, such as China or Russia, it points out, will have parity with the United States, “challeng[ing] battlefield medical care in many different ways.”
- Ukrainian Women Becoming ‘Rosie the Riveters’ in Roles Previously Held by Men
- Zelensky to Arab League: ‘Take An Honest Look’ at War
- Alec Baldwin Cast in ‘Kent State’ Movie After Wrapping Filming on ‘Rust’
- Hope in the time of war: Famous Ukrainian author Andrey Kurkov reflects on Russia’s brutal invasion
- World in Photos: From Ukraine and Beyond, One Year of War
“If you look at what the next war is gonna be, every incident is going to be a mass-casualty incident,” Aaron Epstein, one of the authors of the report, told Defense One.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Fiery Plane Crash into Private Florida Ranch Leaves Pilot DeadNews
- Uvalde Mother Details Her Life in Year After Losing DaughterNews
- Tampa Bay Rays Owner Addresses Concerns of Team Being MovedNews
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews