Report: Car Thefts Are on the Rise in 2023

Cars are being stolen at an alarming rate in the United States, according to a new report on crime trends.

The Council on Criminal Justice report finds that "levels of nearly all offenses are lower" or have hardly changed during the first six months of 2023 compared with the same period in 2022.

There is one notable exception: Auto thefts. While robberies and homicides are trending downward, more and more cars are being stolen in America.

The council claims car thefts were up by a whopping 33.5% during the first half of 2023 compared with the same period last year.

The report analyzed criminal data from 37 U.S. cities "selected based on data availability," not size.

"Some offenses in the sample cities are returning to pre-pandemic levels, and others are not," the Council on Criminal Justice report notes.

"The average monthly motor vehicle theft rate rose and fell cyclically from January 2018 to March 2020," according to the report, but spiked during the first half of this year.

The report does recognize the influence of the so-called "Kia Challenge" on YouTube and TikTok.

Users of the social media platforms provided detailed instructions on how to bypass the security systems in Hyundai and Kia vehicles manufactured between 2015 and 2019 using tools as simple as a screwdriver and a USB cable.