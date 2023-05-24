Rep. Lauren Boebert Says ‘Very, Very High’ Price Of Birth Control Led To Her Third Child
Insurers cover many forms of birth control at no out-of-pocket cost due to a provision of the Affordable Care Act.
Rep. Lauren Boebert claimed she left a birth control prescription at a pharmacy because it was too expensive and ended up having her third child as a result, at a House Oversight Committee hearing on prescription drugs on Wednesday.
The Colorado lawmaker asked a pharmacy owner at the hearing, Kevin Duane, if he had experienced people leaving their prescriptions at the counter due to prices.
“I actually have a fun little story. My staff is probably going to talk to me about this later,” Boebert said before sharing her experience.
- Rep. Lauren Boebert Files for Divorce From Husband
- Scarlett Johansson Filmed ‘Asteroid City’ 8 Weeks After Giving Birth
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While Missing
- ‘Selling Sunset’ Alum Maya Vander Welcomes ‘Rainbow Baby’ Emma Reign
- ‘Angertainment’ fatigue: Inside the improbable effort to bring down MAGA star Lauren Boebert
"I left a prescription at a pharmacy once — I went to get birth control," Boebert said. “I was there at the counter and went to pay for it and the price was very, very high.”
Boebert did not say how much the pharmacy bill was.
She said she asked the pharmacist if it was for multiple months, but they told her the price was just for a one-month supply.
“And I said ‘It’s cheaper to have a kid,’” Boebert said. “And I left it there and now I have my third son Kaydon Boebert, and so actually it turned out to be a really great thing.”
Insurers cover many forms of birth control at no out-of-pocket cost due to a provision of the Affordable Care Act.
Following the anecdote, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter to criticise Boebert for voting against contraception access measures.
“And then she voted against the right to contraception so she could double this problem and give it to the next person,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a Tweet.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Duke’s NCAA Overtime Winner Against Penn State Sparks ‘Crease Violation’ DebateNews
- Police Say ‘No Evidence’ Connects Bryan Kohberger to Pennsylvania Woman’s DeathNews
- Tina Turner Marks 10th ‘We are the World’ Contributor to DieNews
- Air Force Veteran Set for $26K Settlement After Filming 2020 George Floyd ProtestNews
- Alec Baldwin Remembers His Late Mom on 1-year Anniversary of Her DeathNews
- Woman with ‘Baby on Board’ Sticker Accused of Threatening People with Gun in Shopping Center: ReportNews
- Police Dogs Are Competing For Grants – And you Can Vote For Your FavoriteNews
- Grandmother Of Teen Missing For Two Years Believes She’s Being Held Against Her WillNews
- Harvard Law Student Who Cleaned Dumpsters to Pay Tuition Now Supports University WorkersNews
- City’s Year Without Homicides Comes to End After Bar ShootingNews
- Nun Whose Body Hasn’t Decayed Years After Death May Become ‘Incorruptible Saint’News
- Flyers Spouting White Supremacist Views Plastered All Over Philadelphia NeighborhoodNews