    Rep. Lauren Boebert Says ‘Very, Very High’ Price Of Birth Control Led To Her Third Child

    Insurers cover many forms of birth control at no out-of-pocket cost due to a provision of the Affordable Care Act.

    Monique Merrill
    Rep. Lauren Boebert claimed she left a birth control prescription at a pharmacy because it was too expensive and ended up having her third child as a result, at a House Oversight Committee hearing on prescription drugs on Wednesday.

    U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) speaks during a hearing at the Heritage Foundation June 21, 2022 in Washington, DC.
    Alex Wong/Getty Images

    The Colorado lawmaker asked a pharmacy owner at the hearing, Kevin Duane, if he had experienced people leaving their prescriptions at the counter due to prices.

    “I actually have a fun little story. My staff is probably going to talk to me about this later,” Boebert said before sharing her experience.

    "I left a prescription at a pharmacy once — I went to get birth control," Boebert said. “I was there at the counter and went to pay for it and the price was very, very high.”

    Boebert did not say how much the pharmacy bill was.

    She said she asked the pharmacist if it was for multiple months, but they told her the price was just for a one-month supply.

    “And I said ‘It’s cheaper to have a kid,’” Boebert said. “And I left it there and now I have my third son Kaydon Boebert, and so actually it turned out to be a really great thing.”

    Insurers cover many forms of birth control at no out-of-pocket cost due to a provision of the Affordable Care Act.

    Following the anecdote, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter to criticise Boebert for voting against contraception access measures.

    “And then she voted against the right to contraception so she could double this problem and give it to the next person,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a Tweet.

