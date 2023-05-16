Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert filed for divorce from her husband Jayson Boebert on Tuesday, according to reports.

The pair have been married for almost two decades and share four sons.

“It is with a heavy weight on my heart that I have filed for divorce from my husband," Boebert wrote, according to the Colorado Sun.

She added that the decision was over "irreconcilable differences" and that she didn't want to discuss the matter publicly "out of respect for our children."

'I am torn by this a very sad thing. A horrible moment in my life," the Congresswoman's husband wrote in a text to the DailyMail.