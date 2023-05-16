The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Rep. Lauren Boebert Files for Divorce From Husband

    The couple has been married for almost 20 years and shares four kids.

    Kelly Rissman
    Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert filed for divorce from her husband Jayson Boebert on Tuesday, according to reports.

    The pair have been married for almost two decades and share four sons.

    “It is with a heavy weight on my heart that I have filed for divorce from my husband," Boebert wrote, according to the Colorado Sun.

    She added that the decision was over "irreconcilable differences" and that she didn't want to discuss the matter publicly "out of respect for our children."

    'I am torn by this a very sad thing. A horrible moment in my life," the Congresswoman's husband wrote in a text to the DailyMail.

