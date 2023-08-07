Renowned NYC Cancer Doctor Kills Her Infant and Herself While Parents In House - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Renowned NYC Cancer Doctor Kills Her Infant and Herself While Parents In House

Dr. Krystal Cascetta and her 4-month-old daughter died early Saturday morning

Published |Updated
Eli Walsh
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A New York City cancer doctor killed herself and her 4-month-old daughter Saturday in what police called a murder-suicide, according to ABC 7 New York.

Dr. Krystal Cascetta, a renowned oncologist with the Mt. Sinai health care system, entered her daughter’s room at the $1 million Somers home she owned with her husband around 7 a.m. on Saturday and shot the child before turning the gun on herself.

Mount Sinai released a statement Saturday.

"The Mount Sinai community is greatly saddened by the tragic loss of a Mount Sinai Health System doctor and her child. We extend our deepest sympathies to Dr. Cascetta's family, friends, colleagues, and patients," the statement reads, as cited by the local news station.

Read More

The New York Post reported that police were called to Cascetta’s home at least twice in recent weeks for unknown reasons.

Dr. Krystal Cascetta
Dr. Krystal Cascetta and her baby were found dead Saturday morning.ABC 7 Eyewitness News/Screengrab

Cascetta’s parents were also present at her house at the time of the shooting, the Journal News reported. Her husband, 37-year-old Tim Talty, was not present at the time of the shooting, according to the Post.

Cascetta reportedly locked the door before the shooting, forcing those inside the home to break it down after hearing the gunshots.

They subsequently found Cascetta and her baby dead in the room.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.