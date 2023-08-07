Renowned NYC Cancer Doctor Kills Her Infant and Herself While Parents In House
Dr. Krystal Cascetta and her 4-month-old daughter died early Saturday morning
A New York City cancer doctor killed herself and her 4-month-old daughter Saturday in what police called a murder-suicide, according to ABC 7 New York.
Dr. Krystal Cascetta, a renowned oncologist with the Mt. Sinai health care system, entered her daughter’s room at the $1 million Somers home she owned with her husband around 7 a.m. on Saturday and shot the child before turning the gun on herself.
Mount Sinai released a statement Saturday.
"The Mount Sinai community is greatly saddened by the tragic loss of a Mount Sinai Health System doctor and her child. We extend our deepest sympathies to Dr. Cascetta's family, friends, colleagues, and patients," the statement reads, as cited by the local news station.
The New York Post reported that police were called to Cascetta’s home at least twice in recent weeks for unknown reasons.
Cascetta’s parents were also present at her house at the time of the shooting, the Journal News reported. Her husband, 37-year-old Tim Talty, was not present at the time of the shooting, according to the Post.
Cascetta reportedly locked the door before the shooting, forcing those inside the home to break it down after hearing the gunshots.
They subsequently found Cascetta and her baby dead in the room.
