Remote Worker Fired After Employer Uses Keystroke Technology to See She Wasn't Typing Fast Enough
Remote Worker Fired After Employer Uses Keystroke Technology to See She Wasn’t Typing Fast Enough

The Australian woman was fired after 18 years at the company

Aysha Qamar
Oscar Wong/Getty Images

An Australian woman was fired from a major insurance company after keystroke technology allegedly found her to not be typing fast enough and logging in late while working from home.

According to 7 News, Suzie Cheikho was fired from Insurance Australia Group (IAG) after 18 years when the company claimed she missed deadlines and meetings, in addition to failing to clock in on time. 

The company reportedly discovered Cheikho's alleged slacking via a review of her online activity, which analyzed how many times Cheikho pressed buttons on her keyboard during a period last fall.

She started late on 47 days, did not work her scheduled hours for 44 days, finished early on 29 days, and performed zero hours of work on four days, according to reports citing IAG's findings.

After the data claimed Cheikho had “very low keystroke activity,” she questioned its accuracy and felt “confused and shocked,” 7 News reported.

She then took the issue to the Fair Work Commission (FWC) claiming her employer made a “premeditated plan to remove her from the business and that she was targeted due to her mental health issues.” 

The FWC rejected her unfair dismissal application stating she was fired from IAG for a “valid reason of misconduct.”

Chieko's responsibilities included monitoring the firm's "work from home compliance," according to the FWC's report on the matter.

