Remains Found of North Carolina Woman Missing for a Month, Boyfriend Arrested on Suspicion of Murder

Allisha Watts was last seen leaving her boyfriend's house in July

Luke Funk
Allisha Watts was reported missing in July.Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department

The boyfriend of a North Carolina woman who had been missing since mid-July has been arrested for murder after her body was found in the woods behind a cemetery.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of James Dunmore on Thursday.

He is accused of killing Allisha Watts.

Watts, 39, was last seen leaving his house on July 16. She was supposed to attend a comedy show in Charlotte but never showed up.

“It just wasn’t normal. That’s not like her,” Watts’ cousin, Gwendolyn Utley, told WSOC

Two days after her disappearance, state police officers found Dunmore passed out in her car outside a DMV office, WBTV-TV reported.

He was seen in handcuffs outside his home on Thursday.

Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields held a news conference after her body was found earlier in the day.

"This is not the outcome that we were hoping for, but our hearts go out to the family and friends of Ms. Watts," Fields said.

Dunmore was being held at the Montgomery County Jail without bond. He is due back in court on Monday.

Police did not release information about a possible motive in the case. They said it is ongoing and the investigation remains active.

