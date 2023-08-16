Remains Found in Alabama Woods Identified as Missing Georgia Woman 

Authorities confirmed a set of human remains recovered in Alabama woods belong to a woman who was reported missing out of Georgia nearly a month ago.

Authorities have confirmed that a set of human remains found in Alabama woods is that of a woman who was reported missing from Georgia nearly a month ago. Myshonique Shontrell Maddox disappeared from Columbus, Georgia, on July 22, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office reported.

On Sunday, a call was made to report a body discovered in a wooded area in Salem, Alabama, approximately 20 miles from Columbus. The Alabama Department of Forensic Science has positively identified the 28-year-old victim as Maddox.

LCSO Chief Investigator, Jimmy Taylor, stated that they are still working to determine her manner of death.

"There was some talk that she was in Russell County, Alabama. We're all working together to try to figure out what's going on... It's a sad situation, I know that,” Taylor told USA Today.

Those with information regarding the case are urged to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or the Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP.