Remains Found in 1987 Identified as Man Who Went Missing During Road Trip to L.A.

Human remains found in a California desert have been identified nearly four decades after their discovery.

This week, the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department said they identified the remains of Dennis Earl Seger, a Washington man reported missing in 1986 during a road trip to Los Angeles.

Seger's remains were found about 30 miles from Barstow, a small desert town located near the midpoint between Los Angeles and Las Vegas, Nevada.

The remains were located by off-road motorists about eight miles north of a nearby interstate, the sheriff's department said.

But after the discovery, investigators could not identify the remains or uncover any leads.

According to SF Gate, Seger's family members had reported him missing to the Los Angeles Police Department shortly after he set out on a trip from Seattle to Los Angeles on September 10, 1986.

Seger's green 1976 Ford Torino was later found abandoned in the Barstow area and impounded.

Per the sheriff's department, the case went cold for 37 years until June 2023, when a breakthrough occurred.

A bone fragment from the remains was sent to the California Department of Justice's Bureau of Forensic Services, where DNA analysis led to the identification of Seger.

"During LAPD's missing person investigation, family members provided their DNA for comparison," the department said. "Seger's family was notified of the discovery and identification."

As of now, authorities said there was no evidence of foul play in Seger's death.