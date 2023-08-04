Remains Found in 1987 Identified as Man Who Went Missing During Road Trip to L.A. - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Remains Found in 1987 Identified as Man Who Went Missing During Road Trip to L.A.

Dennis Earl Seger's family members had reported him missing after he set out on a trip from Seattle to Los Angeles on Sept. 10, 1986

Published |Updated
Jason Hahn
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Area near Barstow, Calif.Andre Distel Photography/Getty Images

Human remains found in a California desert have been identified nearly four decades after their discovery.

This week, the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department said they identified the remains of Dennis Earl Seger, a Washington man reported missing in 1986 during a road trip to Los Angeles.

Seger's remains were found about 30 miles from Barstow, a small desert town located near the midpoint between Los Angeles and Las Vegas, Nevada.

The remains were located by off-road motorists about eight miles north of a nearby interstate, the sheriff's department said.

Read More

But after the discovery, investigators could not identify the remains or uncover any leads.

According to SF Gate, Seger's family members had reported him missing to the Los Angeles Police Department shortly after he set out on a trip from Seattle to Los Angeles on September 10, 1986.

Seger's green 1976 Ford Torino was later found abandoned in the Barstow area and impounded.

Per the sheriff's department, the case went cold for 37 years until June 2023, when a breakthrough occurred.

A bone fragment from the remains was sent to the California Department of Justice's Bureau of Forensic Services, where DNA analysis led to the identification of Seger.

"During LAPD's missing person investigation, family members provided their DNA for comparison," the department said. "Seger's family was notified of the discovery and identification."

As of now, authorities said there was no evidence of foul play in Seger's death.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.