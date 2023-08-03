Relief Could Be at Hand for NYC’s Notorious Lack of Public Bathrooms - The Messenger
Relief Could Be at Hand for NYC’s Notorious Lack of Public Bathrooms

A new bill would mandate the city establish a plan for thousands of new public toilets

Chris Harris
Frantically searching for a place to relieve yourself may become a thing of the past in New York City, where public restrooms are famously few and far between.

A new bill, co-sponsored by a consortium of city council members, was introduced on Thursday that would see the installation of more than 4,000 public toilets throughout New York City over the next 12 years. The legislation was first reported by the local news outlet Hell Gate.

The bill's main sponsor is Council Member Sandy Nurse, who argued via Facebook that New York City simply doesn't plan for public bathrooms.

"Right now, there is one toilet per 7,700 residents," Nurse wrote. "These are too often run down or somehow inaccessible. Let's change that!"

The new bill would mandate the city establish a plan for the installation of new public bathrooms.

A woman reads the information panel on a public toilet located in Herald Square August 13, 2003 in New York City.
A rare clean, open public restroom in Manhattan, seen in 2003.Stephen Chernin/Getty Images

Nurse said the bill would create one public toilet per 2,000 residents by 2035.

As of 2019, there were just 1,400 public bathrooms in a city of 8.5 million -- not counting tourists, and not accounting for the many that are broken, locked or otherwise unusable.

The bill follows a similar piece of legislation that was passed earlier this year, sponsored by Brooklyn Council Member Rita Joseph. That bill calls for the city to prepare a report on the state of public bathrooms in New York City.

That report is due by the end of the year. City Hall has not yet weighed in on the bill.

